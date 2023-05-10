SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Lanson Orndorf doubled in a pair of runs to give Frankfort the lead in the fifth, and Frankfort held on to down Grafton, 4-2, to open the Class AA, Region I, Section 2 playoffs on Tuesday.
Orndorf’s two-baggers gave the Falcons a 3-2 edge, and Uriah Cutter tacked on an insurance run later in the frame with a sacrifice fly.
Orndorf also got it done on the mound, earning a complete-game victory in which he allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits in seven frames pitched, striking out four and walking two.
Cole Mooney also went the distance for Grafton. He took the loss after surrendering four runs (three earned) on six hits with three Ks and a walk in six innings pitched.
Ben Louzy went 2 for 2 with a triple, Isaac Lough went 2 for 4 and Isaiah Vanscoy doubled for Grafton. Jacob Nething hit a double for Frankfort.
The Falcons (11-11) will take on the winner of Keyser and Berkeley Springs in the next round.
Southern 7 No. 2 Northern 6
OAKLAND — Southern used a five-run fifth inning to come back and down No. 2 Northern on Monday.
The final out was recorded at home plate. Cole Folk singled for an RBI to get Northern within a run, and the Huskies tried to score the tying run. However, the relay of Ben Lohr to Tanner Haskiell to Reece Tasker got the runner at the plate.
The Huskies (15-4) led 4-1 entering the bottom of the fifth before the Rams (9-7) took control. Lohr tied the game with an RBI single, and Southern took the lead on a passed ball.
Northern got a run back in the sixth on an RBI groundout by Myles Uphold, but Tasker answered with a run-scoring knock in the bottom half. That insurance run proved to be the difference.
Southern out-hit Northern, 10-8, and committed six errors to Northern’s two.
Jared Haskiell, Ryan Bird and Tasker had two base hits apiece. Jadon James doubled.
For Northern, Luke Ross went 2 for 4. Uphold drove in a pair. Ross, Kellen Hinebaugh and Ethan Sebold doubled.
Jared Haskiell was the winning pitcher, allowing two unearned runs in 2 1/3 innings of relief. Tanner Haskiell got the start, and he surrendered four runs (one earned) on six hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in 4 2/3 frames.
Kyle Broadwater spun a quality start for Northern in the no decision, allowing one unearned run on two hits in four innings of work.
The two teams will meet up again in the Class 1A West Region I semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Accident.
No. 4 Mtn. Ridge 16 Fort Hill 1
FROSTBURG — Parker Ferraro slugged two three-run home runs and Leuma Pua’auli added another as No. 4 Mountain Ridge crushed Fort Hill in five innings Monday.
The Miners finish the regular season 9-8 and 6-2 in the Western Maryland Athletic Conference — second only behind Allegany (7-1). Fort Hill finishes 2-14 and 0-8 in the conference.
Mountain Ridge and Fort Hill will meet again on Thursday in Frostburg in the region playoffs at 4:30 p.m.
The Miners out-hit the Sentinels, 16-2, on Monday.
Ferraro was 4 for 4 with two homers, a double, seven RBIs and three runs scored. Landon McAlpine was 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and scored three times. Pua’auli ended 2 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases. Carson Bradley singled twice, drove in a run and scored twice.
Nate Farrell doubled for Fort Hill, and Steven Spencer scored the Sentinels’ lone run.
Evan Cook got the win for the Miners, allowing one run on two hits in four innings of work, striking out one and walking one.
Aeden Custer struck out the side in the fifth. Logan VanMeter took the loss for Fort Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.