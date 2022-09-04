SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Cam Lynch notched a hat trick to guide the Frankfort Falcons to a 5-0 rout of Mineral County rival Keyser on Saturday.
Lynch scored each of his three goals during the first half to lead to Falcons to a 3-0 edge at the intermission. He broke a scoreless draw with 18:40 left in the half on an assist from Caden Vaughn, and he doubled their edge four minutes later on free kick.
Lynch got his hat trick with 1:55 left before halftime, again piercing the goalmouth off a pass from Vaughn.
Everett Smith notched Frankfort’s fourth goal unassisted with 6:20 left, and Hayden Whetsel accounted for the final tally three minutes later.
Frankfort keeper Jake Layton made three saves to record the cleansheet for the Falcons, who improved to 3-1-1 with the win. Keyser fell to 0-3 on the season.
Frankfort put 14 shots on goal and had all eight of the game’s corner kicks. Keyser managed three shots. Keeper Matthew Junkins made 10 saves.
Frankfort is at North Marion on Saturday at noon. Keyser hosts Petersburg on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
