SHORT GAP, W.Va. — In a low scoring game by both teams, Frankfort held on to upset No. 3 Allegany 34-29 on Wednesday.
"We started out 1-5 and we were really struggling," Frankfort head coach Steve Willison said. "We knew we had good players, but we're improving. We won our last two games against two good teams. We're starting to go uphill."
The Falcons (3-5) won despite finishing without a scorer in double figures. The Campers (3-2) were held to four points in each of the first two quarters.
Both offenses struggled throughout the game. The score was tied 2-2 with 6:11 left. After several turnovers by both teams, Olivia Looker gave Allegany the lead on a layup with 2:55 to go.
"We did that on purpose," Willison said on the lack of scoring early. "In Maryland they play a shot clock. We were gonna make them play defense for a long time. We slowed our offense down to make them play defense."
Carlee Kesner hit back-to-back layups for Frankfort who scored the final six points of the quarter.
Avery Miller is considered to be one of the top players in the area. After scoring 14 points against Bishop Walsh in her last game, she was held to one point in the first half. She finished with nine points.
"We didn't let her run," Willison said. "When she runs, she's the best player in the area. We wanted to make sure she would shoot the ball, not drive down the middle and get the shot she gets against everybody."
In the second quarter, the teams combined to score 10 points.
Frankfort's offense found some rhythm midway through the third quarter. The Falcons opened the quarter on a 7-2 run to extend their lead to 21-10. It was their biggest lead of the game.
"We changed the offense completely," Willison said. "We went to a bigger offense where we played bigger girls. We found out it's helping us. We're running our offense slower, we're taking better shots."
Miller started to score late in the third quarter, scoring six points in the final two minutes and helping the Campers end the quarter on a 6-4 run.
The Falcons outscored Allegany 6-4 in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter and led 31-23 with 4:21 to go.
The Campers scored six unanswered to cut the margin to 31-29 with 58 seconds left. Frankfort grabbed two offensive rebounds off free throws in the final minute and hit some free throws to seal the win.
"They got back in because they're good," Willison said. "They just picked up Looker who's a pretty good player. They're a real good team. I wouldn't doubt they'll have a shot to win the city."
Arin Lease and Larae Grove each scored eight points for the Falcons.
"She's just a strong inside player," Willison said of Lease. "We depend on her to score inside."
Frankfort's defense only allowed four Allegany players to score. Looker led all scorers with 16 points. Myia Miller scored four points and Shylah Taylor scored two.
The Campers travel to Hancock to play McDonough on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 3 p.m. The Falcons travel to face James Monroe on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
"We know we're good, we know we can play teams and beat them," Willison said of the upset win. "It gives us confidence because we know we're on an uphill slide. We're getting better and by the second half I think we'll be a better team. If you wanna beat us, you're really gonna have to work to do it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.