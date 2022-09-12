CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Luke Robinette completed 4 of 8 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns to lead Frankfort past Washington, 28-0, on Friday night.
Robinette, a two-time All-Area first-team defensive back, showcased his skill on the offensive side of the ball in Charles Town, and John Anderson III was his top target. Anderson hauled in three passes for 176 yards and two TDs.
Rocky Fontenot was on the receiving end of Robinette’s other score, a 10-yard reception.
A week after rushing for more than 100 yards at Hampshire, Tyrique Powell had 23 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Kicker Rhett Sensebaugh was a perfect 4 for 4 on PATs.
Washington defended the run well, as Frankfort finished with 30 carries for 128 yards, but it had no answer for the Falcons’ passing attack.
The Patriots, meanwhile, were shutout by the Frankfort defense, finishing with 191 yards of total offense. For the season, the Falcons have allowed just three points in three games and 109.3 yards a contest.
Robinette also posted 10 tackles and two deflections on defense, and Anderson intercepted a pass. Linebacker Parker VanMeter made 10 tackles and two for loss.
Landen Kinser racked up nine tackles and two tackles for loss, Alex Smith had nine tackles and Bryer Michaels notched five tackles, two for loss. Powell, Lucas Brinker, Caden Whitacre and Cam Layten had a sack each. Jeremiah Babo recovered a fumble.
Frankfort (3-0) is at Berkeley Springs on Friday at 7 p.m.
Tucker County 14 East Hardy 13
HAMBLETON, W.Va. — No. 4 East Hardy outgained Tucker County, 356-249, but five turnovers doomed the Cougars to a loss on Friday — their first of the season.
Tucker County (3-0) took the lead with 4:15 left in the fourth quarter after Ethan Rosenau completed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Trenton Wilfong. After the failed conversion, the Mountain Lions’ edge stood at just one point.
On East Hardy’s next possession, but All-Area quarterback Mason Miller was intercepted. After forcing a three-and-out to get one last chance, the Cougars drove near the red zone in the waning seconds, but Tucker County sacked Miller on fourth down to spring the upset.
East Hardy had outscored its first two opponents 132-24 over a pair of dominating victories to begin the campaign.
The Cougars took a 7-0 lead in the second quarter when Miller scored on a run from one yard out with 11:11 on the game clock. Dawson Price split the uprights on the extra point.
Tucker County answered to take the lead before halftime. Rosenau connected on an 81-yard touchdown pass to Maddox Anderson with 5:26 left. Rosenau completed a pass to Levi Bennett for the two-point conversion.
East Hardy held a fourth-quarter when Miller found the end zone on a 10-yard run. Following a failed conversion, the Cougars led 13-8 with 11:16 left.
However, Tucker County retook the lead and held off a late East Hardy rally to remain perfect on the season.
Rosenau completed 15 of 22 passes for 239 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Anderson caught three passes for 104 yards, and Wilfong had 62 yards on three grabs.
East Hardy (2-1) is at Tygarts Valley on Friday at 7 p.m.
Northern 25 Albert Gallatin 0
ACCIDENT — Ethan Sebold ran for one touchdown and passed for another in a 19-point second quarter that propelled Northern over Albert Gallatin for its first win of the season.
“It was good bounce-back win for us,” said Northern head coach Phil Carr. “We played a lot better. We showed a lot of improvement in our offensive and defensive lines. That’s what we’re looking for.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Sebold scored on a three-yard run and Wally Brands’ kick gave Northern a 7-0 lead.
With 2:18 left before halftime, he hit Brady Dixon on a 27-yard scoring strike and Kellen Hinebaugh returned a punt for a score with 56 seconds left before the break. Both extra points were missed, one was blocked.
In the third quarter, Kyle Broadwater scored from the two and the kick was missed.
The Huskies (1-1) outgained the Colonels 294 to 101.
Albert Gallatin’s top player was Cyrus Putkol who ran for 48 yards on 18 carries. Sebold finished with 106 yards rushing on 16 carries and Broadwater added 50 on 13 attempts.
Austin Ravenscroft’s end zone interception ended Albert Gallatin’s deepest drive.
Andrew Platter led Northern’s defense with 11 tackles, Jake Beeman had six and Brian Bolyard had five with a sack.
Northern hosts Mount Union, Pennsylvania, on Friday beginning at 7 p.m.
Moorefield 21 Southern 7
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Adam Landes eclipsed 100 yards and accounted for all of Moorefield’s offense, and the Yellow Jackets downed Southern on Friday night to improve to 2-1.
Landes had 14 carries for 116 yards and three touchdowns. He found the end zone in each of the first three quarters on scoring runs of 56, four and 22 yards. Axton Runions added 59 yards on 13 totes, Alex Miller tallied 59 yards and nine rushes and Tyson Arnold gained 38 yards on four rushes.
Southern running back Gavin Warnick scored an 18-yard touchdown run during the first quarter, and Garrett Rounds made the PAT to make it 7-all. However, the Rams wouldn’t find the end zone again, and Moorefield pulled away.
Moorefield rushed for 275 yards on 42 carries. Its defense limited Southern to just 113 yards of total offense. Both teams had one turnover.
Moorefield is at Strasburg on Friday at 7 p.m. Southern is at No. 1 Fort Hill on Saturday at 5 p.m.
