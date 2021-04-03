SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Upon first glance, Petersburg's start against Frankfort on Friday seemed to reflect its deliberateness.
The Vikings swung the ball around the perimeter for a full 1:15 without taking a shot on their first possession, a series that ended with a giveaway, and they didn't attempt their first field goal until more than three minutes had come off the clock.
In reality, the apprehension originated from fear.
Frankfort had no such trepidation, and a 15-2 run to end the first half was inevitably the difference in an otherwise even match, as the Falcons defeated Petersburg, 45-41, for their third straight win following an 0-6 start.
"Games are all about runs," Falcons head coach Scott Slider said. "I heard that on the radio the other day, 'There's three runs in a game. You need to make sure you have one of the first two, and you always have the last one.' We made a good run, which put us up, and obviously was able to help us sustain the lead in the ballgame whenever they made their run at us.
"We needed to win the ballgame so we can possibly have the opportunity to be the No. 1 seed in the section, so that's huge. We had a sectional game we lost to them at Petersburg, so that's huge we get the 'W' here."
Frankfort, seeking to avenge a 46-39 loss at Petersburg on March 9, didn't start or finish particularly well Friday. But in a game of runs, the Falcons had the big one.
After Petersburg took a 12-9 lead in the second quarter with a 3-pointer by Ian VanMeter, Jake Clark — who finished with a game-high 15 points — answered back with a trey of his own to tie it up with 5:50 left in the half.
Frankfort would score 12 of the next 14 points, and Bryson Lane contributed 10 of them. Lane hit a corner 3 to make it 23-14 in the final minute before halftime, and he hit another monster triple with eight seconds left to send Frankfort to halftime with a 26-14 lead.
"He's been dealing with shin splints since the beginning of the season," Slider said. "If he's able to get moving early, it benefits him. So, he was up earlier today getting some shots up, so that helped him be a little more comfortable on the court. He just looked for good shots, and he was able to knock them down.
"He had a couple of good passes, couple good step-ins, takeaways defensively. He played very solid for us, and that's what we expect from him every night. Coming off the bench we need that."
Brady Whitacre nearly joined Clark and Lane in double figures for Frankfort with nine points, and Bryceten Daubenmire scored six.
It was a balanced output for the Vikings, as no one topped eight points. VanMeter and Slade Saville tied for the team high with eight followed by Nathan Park with seven. Charlie Moomau and Adam Nesselrodt finished with five.
Neither team did much offensively in the third, as the Falcons led 34-22 going into the fourth.
Despite Petersburg's deficiencies in scoring points, the squad never gave up. The Vikings won the final eight minutes 19-9, turning a 39-22 deficit midway through the quarter to a four-point game at the buzzer.
With the exception of those fateful six minutes to end the second quarter, Petersburg won the other 26 minutes of action 39-30.
"We came out flat, that's been something we've been dealing with all year," Vikings head coach Stacey Berg said. "We can't put four quarters together. We put three, but we were unable to put four. I'll say this about the team, we're very gritty, we never give up. Myself, as a first-year coach, I learned something about these kids tonight."
Slow starts are all too familiar to the Vikings, but so are thrilling comeback victories. They overcame a 26-6 first-quarter deficit against East Hardy on Wednesday to win 59-56.
Friday was no different, with Petersburg making half of its field goals in the final frame alone. Though getting out of the gates is still a work in progress, Berg doesn't have to worry about finishing.
Going forward, Berg knows he has to find a way to propel his boys at the start of games.
"Sometimes we're afraid not to make a mistake instead of just playing the game," he said. "When we start playing the game, we're not that bad. But when we get to the point where we're afraid, this is the result that you get. We get flat, we don't run our sets.
"I want to give credit to Frankfort's coaching staff. Their press took us out. We prepared for it, but it still took us out until we started settling down (in the fourth)."
Frankfort (3-6) heads to Moorefield on Monday at 7:30 p.m. and Petersburg (4-5) will be at Elkins at the same time.
