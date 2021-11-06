KEYSER, W.Va. — There were momentum swings. There were games within the game. There were highs, and there were lows. But when all was said and done, it was Frankfort who made plays when it mattered most, coming away with an overtime victory in the Mineral Bowl, 41-35, at Alumni and Friends Field at Tornado Alley.
It was a Mineral Bowl for the ages, with the Falcons clinching a playoff spot as a result of the victory, and Keyser’s season possibly coming to an end.
“Oh my God, I’m so happy right now,” said Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman. “That was a long time coming. I’m so proud of the kids. We were the underdog coming in. We were relentless, we didn’t quit, we kept battling. The tide turned back and forth. It was a great game. We’re very fortunate to win the game.”
“Just like I told the kids, I thought they gave me everything they had and then some,” said Keyser head coach Derek Stephen. “They just made a couple more plays late in the game than what we did. My hat’s off to them. It was a great Mineral Bowl, it just stinks that it had to turn out like this for us.”
The win snaps a five-game losing streak for the Falcons.
“This one’s pretty special,” Whiteman said. “I’m not going to say it was better than the other ones, but this one here means a lot. My mom was with me tonight. I could feel it.”
Luke Robinette had a remarkable performance for the Falcons, throwing for 133 yards and two touchdowns with 79 rushing yards and a pair of scores.
With the game tied at 35-apiece and about three-and-a-half minutes to play in regulation, the Falcons threw an interception to the Keyser 22 on third-and-9 from midfield.
Although it was more or less an arm-punt, Frankfort got the ball right back when Keyser fumbled on the first play from scrimmage, taking over at the 22-yard-line with 3:09 remaining.
The Falcons got to the Keyser 9 with 22 seconds left on fourth-and-7. They opted for a 26-yard field goal try by Joel Myers, whose kick sailed wide right.
Myers and Robinette made up for the miss and the interception soon thereafter.
“No, I didn’t think we were done,” Whiteman said of his thinking after Myers’ missed field goal. “The kids had been battling the whole night. I wish we would’ve popped that field goal in, but I knew we’d keep fighting.”
After Keyser ran the regulation clock out, Frankfort got the ball to start OT, where both teams started at the opposing team’s 20 on first-and-10.
After a two-yard run by Robinette and an incompletion, Myers ran a wheel route down the right side and found himself open in behind the secondary in the right side of the end zone, where Robinette threw a perfect pass for a 41-35 advantage. Myers, who was 5 for 5 on point-after tries in regulation, missed the PAT following his touchdown.
Keyser lost three yards on first down and another on second down, then had a pass dropped on third down to set up fourth-and-14 from 24. Robinette batted down a pass in the front of the end zone to seal the Frankfort victory.
“Luke did a phenomenal job,” Whiteman said. “Just so proud of them. Our coaches meeting was six hours on Sunday and I’m so glad because there’s things that we did tonight that came out of that meeting. I’m just so proud of everyone. I’m happy for our community, I’m so happy for our kids and I’m so happy to get this monkey off our back.”
After a scoreless opening frame, the Falcons had complete control of the game through the first 11:58 in the second quarter.
Parker VanMeter opened the scoring at 10:45 on a four-yard run after a 15-yard scamper by Robinette and a 14-yard dash by VanMeter to open the frame.
After Keyser responded with a 16-yard run by Seth Healy for a touchdown, tying the game at 7-7, Robinette ran a play-action pass on the first play from scrimmage and dropped one in the breadbasket to John Anderson III for a 50-yard gain. Two plays later, Robinette hit Myers for a 13-yard touchdown pass and a 14-7 lead.
Prior to the touchdown play, the Falcons set up with trips left and an empty backfield, but they called a timeout and opted to run something completely different.
“We were going to try to hit a pass down the seam,” Whiteman said. “I told my coaches if they were in Cover 2 we were going to call a timeout. They were in Cover 2, so it would’ve taken the play we were trying to run away. That’s why we called a timeout.”
The Falcons forced a punt on Keyser’s next drive and soon doubled their lead to 21-7 on a one-yard run by VanMeter with 48 seconds to go before the break.
Keyser, who would get the ball coming out of the break, wanted some more points before heading into halftime. The Tornado took over at their own 33 with Healy and Sammy Bradfield gaining 12 and 14 yards to get across midfield.
After a six-yard run by Chayse Evans, Logan Rotruck gained 11 yards with 7.6 ticks left on the clock. On the next play, Rotruck rolled right and threw one up for Brayden Keller just shy of the end zone. Keller hauled in the pass and fell forward for a 24-yard touchdown with two seconds left before halftime.
With a 21-14 deficit, Bradfield quickly tied things up with a 66-yard touchdown run out of the Wildcat at 11:13 in the third, the second play from scrimmage.
Keyser then attempted and recovered an onside kick, keeping momentum completely in its favor. Its drive ended on a turnover on downs deep in Falcon territory after Tyrique Powell hit Healy for a big loss on fourth-and-12 from the Frankfort 12.
“It’s something we practice everyday, we practice onside kicks, so we feel real comfortable doing them,” Stephen said. “We saw the momentum teetering on to our side, so we’re like, ‘Hey, let’s take that chance,’ and it worked out for us. Just wish we could’ve punched it in right afterwards.”
The prized fight went round-by-round from there, with Robinette putting Frankfort back in front, 28-21, with a 25-yard run with 21 seconds left in the third.
Whiteman worked some more timeout magic before the score, calling a timeout with 42 seconds left in the frame. Coming out of the timeout, Robinette hit Anderson down the left side for another 50-yard gainer to the Keyser 25.
Keyser answered with a 10-yard run by Benny Oates at 10:17 in the fourth, but Robinette countered with a 29-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-4 with 7:40 to play, giving Frankfort a 35-28 lead.
With plenty of time left to tie things up, Keyser appeared to be punting on fourth-and-5 from its own 45, but instead Anthony Mele took a handoff on a fake punt for a 13-yard gain to keep the chains moving.
Six plays later, Healy rumbled in from a yard out on fourth-and-goal with 4:47 remaining in regulation to tie it at 35-all.
Robinette’s interception to Healy occurred on the ensuing drive.
“It’s tough,” Whiteman said of how his kids handled so many momentum swings. “That’s what I’m proud of because there have been games where we got down and we hadn’t kept the intensity up. We knew there was a lot riding on this game and the kids just kept their intensity the entire game and it paid off.”
Bradfield led the Golden Tornado with 147 yards on 21 carries. Oates added 11 rushes for 64 yards and Healy 12 runs for 54 yards.
Keyser moves to 5-5 and, with only being able to drop one spot if it wanted to make the playoffs, likely had its season come to an end. But not without quite a fight.
“They gave me everything,” Stephen said. “I think we finally started clicking on offense. There was no big disciplinary stuff. We didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot, only the one holding penalty, I think we made it up. They just made a few more plays than what we did tonight.”
Peyton Clark, although not reaching the end zone, provided a huge spark in the run game for the Falcons, carrying the ball 12 times for 90 yards. VanMeter and Myers both had 50 yards, with Myers hauling in a pair of passes for 31 yards.
Frankfort, who entered the week at No. 13 in Class AA, moves to 6-4 and awaits to see its playoff opponent.
“We want to be a playoff team every year,” Whiteman said. “That was our goal coming in to make the playoffs, have a winning season, and we did all that. Winning the Mineral Bowl and all that is just icing on the cake. But hats off to Keyser. They did a heck of a job. Their coaches, their players, they did a heck of a job. Just a great game.”
