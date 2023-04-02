SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort won a pair at home on Saturday, beating East Fairmont, 9-4, and Berkeley Springs, 7-6.
Against East Fairmont, Frankfort (4-3) benefitted from eight walks and five Bee errors to plate seven unearned runs. Brady Wilson doubled and Blake Jacobs singled and drove in a pair to lead the Falcons, who were out-hit 7-6.
Wilson got the victory on the mound, allowing three runs on five hits with six strikeouts and three walks in five innings of work. Rhett Sensabaugh tossed the final two frames, allowing one run on two hits.
Connor Tingler took the loss for East Fairmont, allowing nine runs (two earned) in three innings. Tristan Boone doubled for the Bees.
In Frankfort's second game of the day, the Falcons trailed 6-1 entering the bottom of the fourth before scoring six unanswered runs.
Frankfort tied the game in the bottom fo the seventh on a bases-loaded walk by Wilson. Lane Lease walked it off one batter later with a single up the middle.
Wilson doubled again for Frankfort, which had seven players combine for its seven base hits. Jacob Nething singled and tallied two RBIs. Both teams made three errors.
Cam Lynch got the start for Frankfort, striking out 12 and walking three in 6 1/3 innings pitched. He allowed six runs (two earned) on six hits in the no decision.
Uriah Cutter got the Falcons' final two outs in relief to pick up the win.
Garrett Stotler took the loss fo Berkeley Springs. Landon Peck doubled.
Frankfort hosts Keyser (3-3) on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Keyser 20, Petersburg 10
KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser exploded for 10 runs in the fourth inning to come back to beat Petersburg on Saturday.
The Golden Tornado trailed 9-7 before the double-digit frame. They out-hit Petersburg, 17-10.
Noah Broadwater went 3 for 5 with a double, five RBIs and three runs scored; Seth Healy was 3 for 6 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run; Josh Shoemaker finished 3 for 5 with three ribbies and two runs; and Logan Rotruck, Kristopher Bean and Lucas Davy doubled.
Healy, a WVU Potomac State signee, was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs on three hits over the final 3 1/3 innings of relief.
Clay Arbaugh took the loss for Petersburg. Bumby Van Meter (University of Charleston signee) homered and drove in five runs. Ethan Taylor went 3 for 3 with two doubles and four runs scored. Arbaugh doubled, and Peyton Tingler singled three times.
Keyser is at Frankfort on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Petersburg (6-4) hosts Tucker County on Monday at 6 p.m.
Martinsburg 12, Keyser 2
KEYSER, W.Va. — The Golden Tornado couldn't complete the perfect day, falling to a powerful Martinsburg offense on Saturday night.
The Bulldogs scored three runs in the second, two in the third and four in the fourth to lead 10-1 after four frames. They out-hit Keyser, 13-5, led by Ben Reisenweber, who tripled and doubled. Braeden Oviedo went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and Christian Alter and Isaac Grove singled twice each.
Reisenweber was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs on five hits with five innings pitched, striking out seven and walking one.
Konner Bennett took the loss for Keyser. Broadwater and Caden Youngblood both singled twice.
Martinsburg 10, Petersburg 0
KEYSER, W.Va. — Petersburg saw its four-game winning streak come to an end in a five-inning loss to Martinsburg to begin play on Saturday.
Jordan Canby, Michael Lupis, Landon Sifford and Carson Boober had two hits apiece. Boober tripled, and Sifford, Canby and Lupis doubled for Martinsburg, which plated seven runs in the first inning.
Jamere Brown went the distance, throwing five innings of four-hit ball with nine strikeouts and no walks.
Tingler and Colon Mauzy hit safely twice each for Petersburg. Owen Reel took the loss on the mound.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.