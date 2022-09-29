LEESBURG, W.Va. — The Frankfort boys and girls cross-country teams both had top-10 finishes at the Oatlands Invitational on Saturday.
This was the largest race in the state of Virginia hosting the top programs across Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.
The Frankfort boys finished fourth place out of the 101 schools participating in the Varsity A (large school) race. The girls finished in seventh place out of the 34 schools participating in the Varsity B (small school) race.
The Varsity A boys race had 640 runners. The Frankfort boys were led by medalist Garrett Ferguson in eighth place in a time of 15:57. His time makes him one of few to ever break 16 minutes on the Oatlands course.
Kent Niland medaled in 14th place in a time of 16:14. Landyn Sell ran 17:12, Ryan Hughes ran 17:16, Luke Duncan ran 17:41, Zane Nelson ran 18:23 and Timothy Umstead finished in 19:09.
In the girls Varsity B race, Addison Lease finished runner-up in a time of 21:01. Brooke Jacobs finished 22nd in a time of 21:56 and Paisley Raines took 29th in a time of 22:28. Phoebe Weaver, Brianna Kelly and Bailey Harris finished in times of 24:41, 25:08 and 25:57, respectively.
Aden Raines led the reserve boys squad in a time of 18:59. Izzy McKenzie led the reserve girls squad in a time of 26:03.
