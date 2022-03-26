Frankfort point guard Halley Smith was named West Virginia Class AA first-team All-State on Thursday by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Smith led the area with 19.9 points and 4.3 steals per game, in addition to her 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists a night. The senior, who helped Frankfort to the state quarterfinals and a 15-8 finish, also made 103 of 146 free throws (71%).
Petersburg guard Braylee Corbin was selected to the second team, and teammate Kennedy Kaposy, a guard, was an honorable mention.
Corbin averaged 14.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.9 steals per contest, and Kaposy posted marks of 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.2 steals an outing. The duo led Petersburg (21-5) to a second-straight trip to the state semifinals.
Union guards Olivia Bomboy and Bridgette Knapp were Class A honorable mentions. Bomboy averaged 5.7 points, four assists, 3.6 steals and 2.7 rebounds a game, and Knapp scored 9.7 points and tallied 6.2 boards per outing on a Union squad that made its first-ever trip to the state tournament.
