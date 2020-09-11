CUMBERLAND — High school football may not be played in the Queen City this fall, but the closest — geographically — it can get comes tonight, as Frankfort plays host to Weir in Week 2 of the West Virginia season.
Keyser and East Hardy hit the road, both looking to improve to 2-0, as the Golden Tornado travel to the Northern Panhandle to take on Oak Glen and the Cougars play at Moorefield.
Hampshire also hits the road, traveling to Spring Mills, while Petersburg plays host to Pendleton County.
All games start at 7 p.m.
According to WV MetroNews, 23 of tonight’s games across the state have been postponed due to counties being in the red or orange category of the COVID-19 metrics map.
Weir at Frankfort
Jansen Moreland and Peyton Clark each had two touchdowns and Frankfort scored in every quarter and cruised past Hampshire, 46-0, last week. Moreland rushed for 112 yards on 15 carries, while quarterback Colton McTaggart showed off his arm by going 7 of 10 through the air for 94 yards and no interceptions.
Weir lost to John Marshall, 48-6, in its season opener. The Red Riders edged Frankfort last year, 28-27. Frankfort is ranked No. 8 in the WV MetroNews Top 10 in Class AA.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans will not be permitted at Frankfort Stadium outside of those listed on the immediate household list submitted to the athletic department.
The game will, however, be televised and streamed online live by Commercial Video. See times-news.com or the 2020 West Virginia High School Football Preview, Page 4, for details.
Keyser at Oak Glen
The Golden Tornado got off to a rousing start to the year with 683 yards of offense and eight touchdowns, resulting in a 61-33 win over Berkeley Springs.
Malachi Blowe and Zion Powell had two scores apiece, with Drae Allen tallying 222 of Keyser’s 620 rushing yards. Powell had 141 on seven attempts, while Gavin Root was 4 of 7 through the air for 63 yards and two touchdowns — a 2-yard swing pass to Blowe and a 30-yard strike to Sammy Bradfield.
Oak Glen defeated Point Pleasant, 36-13, last week.
Tonight’s game is a meeting between two top-five foes in the WV MetroNews Top 10, with Oak Glen ranked No. 4 and Keyser at No. 5.
East Hardy at Moorefield
East Hardy and Moorefield both got off on the right foot to start their 2020 campaigns, with the Cougars shutting out Petersburg, 33-0, and Moorefield routing Pocahontas County, 38-6.
The Cougars have won the past six and eight of the last nine against the Yellow Jackets. The past two meetings have been close affairs, 14-3 last year and 20-7 in 2018.
East Hardy is ranked No. 8 by WV MetroNews. Moorefield was the first team out after last week, receiving 17 votes to No. 10 Midland Trail’s 21.
Hampshire at Spring Mills
Hampshire couldn’t do much on the ground against the Frankfort defense last week, so it went to the air, completing 12 of 25 passes for 148 yards. Tra Bryson was 6 of 15 for 78 yards and Alex Hott was 6 of 10 for 25 yards.
Spring Mills is 1-0 after defeating Washington, 55-42, last week.
The Cardinals are on a six-game winning streak against the Trojans, taking last season’s contest 28-21.
Pendleton County at Petersburg
While newly-Class A Petersburg sits at 0-1, WV MetroNews’ No. 6 Pendleton is 1-0 after a 28-0 win over Wyoming East.
The Vikings have beaten Pendleton in three of the last four meetings, but the Cardinals were victorious last year, 25-16.
