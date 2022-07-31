Despite all the obstacles, suffering a season-ending knee injury and missing nearly her entire senior year, Marié Perdew never gave up on her dream.
The Frankfort standout, who won the 2021 girls basketball Area Player of the Year, wanted to continue her career at a Division I school. After signing with South Carolina State in July, Perdew will do just that.
"It feels really good," Perdew said of the signing. "This is something that I thought kind of went down the drain with the injury. ... My father (JR Perdew) and I mostly do the work on the recruiting.
"We had to constantly call friends that work at basketball programs to see if anyone was interested. A lot of schools that wanted me backed off when they found out about the injury. I got lucky in July, we found someone that didn't care about the injury and I'm grateful for that school."
Marié Perdew was a 1,000-point scorer at Frankfort, reaching the threshold during her junior season when she led the area with a 25.6 points per game average, shot a blistering 41.7% from beyond the arc and was named first-team All-State.
After that season, it was no surprise Perdew picked up a pair of Division I offers, nabbing opportunities to play at Delaware State and Bethune-Cookman.
However, disaster struck Perdew, her Frankfort teammates and first-year head coach Steve Willison. In the Falcons' opener to the 2021-22 season, Perdew suffered an MCL injury against Martinsburg on Dec. 7.
All involved were hopeful it wasn't serious, but an MRI confirmed it was torn, bringing the end to what should've been a monster season for Perdew and Frankfort coming off a trip to the Class AA state tournament.
While some schools lost interest because of the injury, South Carolina State was impressed with the pre-injury film of Perdew, which area basketball fans remember all too well.
"Here's the thing about Marié," Willison said, "I only coached her for half a game, but she can do things that you can't teach. You can go to shooting clinics, but you just can't turn someone into that pure of a shooter.
"I've only been around one other player with enough natural shooting ability to get to the Division 1 level, and that's (former Allegany College and George Washington standout) Dave Hobel, 99% of players can't do that."
South Carolina State is coming off a 4-25 season that brought on a coaching change. The Bulldogs will be led by first-year coach Tim Eatman, who spent the last seven seasons coaching alongside Hall of Famer C. Vivian Stringer at Rutgers.
Eatman is considered one the top recruiters in the country, bringing in 11 Top 30 classes over the course of his career.
Because Eatman was hired just two weeks ago, he wasn't involved in Perdew's recruitment. Her lead recruiter was assistant coach Ervin Monier, who was the interim coach of the Bulldogs last season after Audra Smith was let go of her duties after 25 games.
As for Perdew's rehab, the sharpshooter hopes to be back on the hardwood in time for the start of basketball season.
"I'm recovering well," she said. "The tough thing about it is, no matter how well the rehab and the exercises are progressing, it still takes nine months to heal.
"I'm kind of glad that the injury happened. It made me have a different perspective on life. Basketball isn't the most important thing in the world. I think it will help me to overcome other obstacles in the future.
"I thank God, every day I pray and have trust in him. I knew that he had a plan for me, whether it was basketball or something else. That really helped me mentally."
With Perdew's signing, Frankfort now has a pair of former players at the Division I level. Former two-time Area Player of the Year Abby Beeman transferred from Shepherd to Marshall over the summer.
Another of Perdew's teammates — Halley Smith, the 2022 Area Player of the Year — will play at Division II West Liberty.
That kind of college success is impressive for a school the size of Frankfort, the second-smallest school in West Virginia's Class AA.
"I think people don't realize how hard it is to play at the next level, especially when you're from an area like this," Perdew said. "Coaches don't recruit from small areas like ours. That's something to be proud of."
Though Willison didn't get to coach Perdew for more than a half of one game, he saw behind the scenes how hard the guard worked in the gym to improve her craft.
"I'm extremely happy," he said. "Me and JR (Perdew) grew up together, 50 feet from each other near Constitution Park. He's like my best friend, so it's good to see something good happen to a family that deserves it.
"I think she'll do well. There's always a spot for a shooter on the team, and where she's going, I think she'll be the best shooter there."
Marié Perdew shares that same confidence in her own ability heading into college, granted her recovery progresses as planned.
Why shouldn't she? Those who've been lucky enough to see her play over these past four years have witnessed first-hand just how good a healthy Perdew can be.
"I'm just going to keep working hard," she said. "I know that I'm starting from the bottom, my leg has to heal first. My goal is to earn a spot in the starting line-up, and I think I have the ability to do that.
"I'm really excited to play with these girls because I know we all want to achieve the same goals: A winning record and competing for a conference title."
