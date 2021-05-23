After averaging 25.6 points per game and leading Frankfort back to the Class AA state tournament, Marié Perdew was named first team All-State by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
The Falcons finished the season with a record of 15-4, during which time Perdew tallied her 1,000th career point. Makenna Douthitt, the Times-News girls basketball Player of the Year for 2020, was second team last year.
The last Frankfort first-squad member was Abby Beeman, who appeared on the top team during her junior and senior campaigns in Short Gap. She now stars at Shepherd University.
Petersburg’s Jenna Burgess made the second team this year as the leading scorer on its state semifinal squad. The Vikings accumulated a 15-2 record, making it back to Charleston for the first time since 2007.
Petersburg guard Kayla Lantz was an honorable mention in Class AA, along with Frankfort guard Halley Smith.
In AAA, Hampshire was represented by honorable mention guards Gracie Fields and Hannah Ault, and Keyser by forward Kaili Crowl and guard Alexa Shoemaker.
