Following a junior season in which she averaged 25.6 points a night and led her squad back to the West Virginia state tournament, Frankfort’s Marié Perdew was named Potomac Valley Conference Player of the Year.
Falcons head coach Mike Miller was named Coach of the Year and Frankfort the PVC champions.
Hampshire and Keyser led the way with three players each on the Division 1 team, while the Falcons had two.
In addition to Perdew, who was named first-team All-State by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association earlier this month, Frankfort guard Halley Smith made the top team.
Keyser forward Kaila Crowl and guards Alexa Shoemaker and Maddy Broadwater represented the Golden Tornado, while Hampshire guards Gracie Fields and Hannah Ault were joined by Ellen Keaton on the squad.
