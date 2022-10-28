As the playoffs draw nearer, Mountain Ridge and Keyser both view Friday night as a must-win game for different reasons.
On the side of the top-ranked Miners (8-0), a win in their regular-season finale would ensure the top overall season in the Class 1A playoffs.
For the Golden Tornado (5-3), ranked No. 5 in the area poll, they may need to win their final two contests to garner a spot in the Class AA field, presently sitting at No. 15 in the playoff ratings.
Add into the mix that it’s a rivalry game between the Keyser kids and the Mountain Ridge players hailing from Westernport, and Friday night couldn’t be more important.
“We’ve really tried to put blinders on,” Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson said. “The fact is that Keyser is going to be backed up against the wall. It’s becoming a big rivalry for me with the Westernport kids. We have a very strong George’s Creek presence right now. ... I can just sense the rivalry. Kids on both sides play in youth league together on those teams.”
“We kind of tried to instil a playoff mentality already,” Keyser head coach Derek Stephen said. “But we’re stilling going to play it one snap at a time. ... We know going in, it’s going to be tough. We’ve seen them on film. We know what they’ve done. We’re going to have to come out, execute and play well to have a chance to win.”
Few teams have been able to play with Mountain Ridge thus far this season, and none have been able to sustain four quarters of football.
Mountain Ridge averages 45.8 points and 373 yards of offense (219 rush, 153 pass) per game.
Quarterback Uma Pua’auli is the area’s leading passer and is fifth in rushing. Pua’auli has completed 96 of 158 passes (61%) for 1,216 yards, 19 touchdowns and three interceptions.
On the ground, Pua’auli is the Miners’ leading rusher at 711 yards and 11 TDs. Jaden Lee has 479 yards and seven touchdowns on 74 carries to compliment his senior quarterback.
Defensively, Mountain Ridge is paced by Hunter Clise, who is sixth in the area with 72 tackles (nine for loss), two fumble recoveries, an interception and 1.5 sacks.
Jaden Rosales (16 TFL), Jacob Tinsley (14 TFL) and Carson Bradley (11 TFL) have all been disruptive performers on a defense that’s holding opponents to just 10.9 points a game.
Stephen hopes the experience Keyser derived from facing Beaver Local (30-14 loss) and Allegany (19-16 loss), which both have running quarterbacks, proves to be useful on Friday night.
“I know they like to throw the ball a lot and have a running quarterback,” the third-year coach said of Mountain Ridge. “We’ve seen that against Beaver and Allegany. That doesn’t mean it will give us an advantage necessarily, but it’s something we’ve seen before.”
Keyser’s games against Beaver and Allegany were mirror images of one another, as on both occasions, the Tornado were outscored 16-0 to end the game.
That can go both ways. If Keyser can put together a full four quarters, it can be a dangerous team. However, if the Tornado struggle in that regard again Friday, they’ll have a long night against Mountain Ridge.
“The more you study the game, the more it comes down to the offensive and defensive lines,” Patterson said. “The challenge for Keyser is playing all four quarters. At times they’re as good as anybody.
“For a couple drives against a good Beaver Local team, they’re knocking them off the ball. They take a two-touchdown lead against Allegany and things are looking good.”
Line play is something Keyser has hung its hat on since the school’s inception, and Patterson sees no let up this year.
“They’re big, strong, physical,” he said. “Typical Keyser team in that regard with their strong play up front. You can just tell they hammer the weights.”
Keyser runs a jet sweep-heavy Wing-T offense, which affords the Golden Tornado an inside-outside game. From that, they can run sweeps, traps and draws.
Keyser’s backs have improved steadily throughout the season.
Anthony Mele and Kaii Kingman scored two touchdowns apiece in a 55-19 rout of Moorefield last week. Tristen Root, Keith Lawrence and Jack Stanislawczyk are also dangerous with the football.
“Their backs are improving,” Patterson said. “They have a bunch of them that they play. Looks like they have about 60 guys dressed in uniform too. Most of the teams we play can wear them out with our depth, but that won’t be the case tomorrow night.”
No matter how dangerous Keyser’s running backs can be in space, they have to find it first. That’s no easy task against Mountain Ridge, which has yet to lose a battle in the trenches through eight contests.
Defensively, Keyser can’t afford to let the Miners’ slippery weapons break free. Tackling and limiting big plays will be key.
“On offense, we’re going to have to control the line of scrimmage, and on defense, we’re going to need to tackle,” Stephen said. “Be able to get a hat on a hat to be able to get running lanes and sustain drives.”
Keyser, which leads 9-3 in the series after the Miners ended their eight-game losing streak with a 33-8 victory a year ago, is more than capable of handing Mountain Ridge its first loss. However, the Tornado are going to have to flat out beat them.
Mountain Ridge isn’t going to beat itself, as the Miners have gone four consecutive games without a turnover to push their turnover ratio to plus-15.
“One thing that we have seen is improvement in taking care of the ball,” Patterson said. “I’m knocking on every piece of wood that I can find right now. ... That’s helped us weather the storm of a little inconsistency here and there.”
Neither team can afford a loss if they want to achieve their goals: Mountain Ridge the top seed in the playoffs, and Keyser a return trip to the postseason after missing it a year ago.
Patterson expects Keyser to throw the kitchen sink at his Miners.
“They’re going to be a dangerous animal that’s backed into the corner,” he said. “Onside kicks, anything that they can do to flip the game. Special teams. Halfback passes when you get into the trick play portion of things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.