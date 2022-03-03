Southern (13-8) at Edmondson-Westside (19-3)
GAME: Boys — Maryland Class 1A State Quarterfinal
TIP-OFF: 5 p.m.
THIS SEASON’S MEETINGS: No meetings
LAST TIME OUT: Southern def. Mountain Ridge in overtime, 64-57, on Wednesday in the West Region I Final; Edmondson-Westside def. Forest Park, 65-64, on Wednesday in the North Region I Final
IN THE RANKINGS: Southern, who spent much of the latter half of the season at No. 3 in the Area Top Five, is the No. 6 seed in the state quarterfinals. Edmondson-Westside is the No. 3 seed in the quarters.
FOR THE RECORD: Southern has won both of its playoff games on the road, 56-49, over Allegany on Monday before taking down the Miners in overtime on Wednesday. Isaac Upole and Gabb Hebb have led the charge over that stretch, scoring 32 and 31 points, respectively. After tallying nine points against Allegany, Ethan Glotfelty scored seven of his team-high 18 points in overtime to down the Miners. ... Upole led the area in scoring in the regular season and nearly averaged a double-double with 18.9 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, the latter of which is second-best in the area. The senior standout, committed to play baseball at WVU next year, also had 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game prior to the playoffs. ... Hebb was third in the area in scoring (15.3) and tied for first in assists (4.3), while Glotfelty averaged double-digit points per game with 11.8 points to go with 2.7 assists per contest. ... Two of Edmondson-Westside’s losses this year came against the No. 1 overall seed in Class 1A, Lake Clifton. ... When Southern made it to the state semifinals in 2020, its opponent was Edmondson-Westside. The game was ultimately canceled due to the pandemic.
Keyser (7-16) at Berkeley Springs (17-5)
GAME: Boys — West Virginia Class AAA, Region I, Section 2 Championship
TIP-OFF: 7 p.m.
THIS SEASON’S MEETINGS: Berkeley Springs won both, 60-57 and 56-39
LAST TIME OUT: Keyser def. Hampshire, 58-35, on Wednesday; Berkeley Springs def. Trinity, 64-44, on Wednesday
IN THE RANKINGS: Keyser is seeded No. 3 in Region I and unranked in the Area Top 5. The Tornado peaked at No. 4 in the area poll following a 4-1 start, but losses in 15 of their final 17 games dropped them out. Berkeley Springs is No. 1 in the region and No. 9 in the Associated Press West Virginia Class AAA poll.
FOR THE RECORD: Keyser and Berkeley Springs played twice during the regular season, and the game at Berkeley was the far closer contest. Tornado head coach Johnny Haines, Jr. commented after his team’s rout of Hampshire in the section semifinals that Keyser has played far better on the road. Four of the Tornado’s seven wins have been on the road, and all but one of their road losses were by single digits. ... Keyser’s leading scorer is Noah Broadwater, who averages 14.5 points, 4.3 assists and 3.2 steals a night a game. Broadwater’s assist mark is tied with Gabe Hebb of Southern for the best mark in the area, and he’s second in steals. Hunter Van Pelt averages 2.9 dimes an outing. ... Gavin Barkley leads Berkeley Springs with 20.2 points a game and Ty’Mir Ross adds 13.6 points and 9.5 rebounds a contest. Shawn Lord averages 4.1 assists per night.
Frankfort (4-16) vs. Moorefield (8-13) at Petersburg
GAME: Boys — West Virginia Class AA, Region II, Section 1 Championship
TIP-OFF: 7 p.m.
THIS SEASON’S MEETINGS: Series split, 1-1
LAST TIME OUT: Frankfort def. Petersburg, 52-40, in the section semifinals on Tuesday; Moorefield lost to Pendleton County on Feb. 23, 70-67
IN THE RANKINGS: Frankfort is the No. 2 team in the section, behind Moorefield
FOR THE RECORD: After starting the season 0-8, Frankfort picked up its first win of the season over Moorefield, 63-49, on Jan. 13. Bryson Lane led the Falcons with 15 points as he, Luke Robinette and Tyson Spencer combined for 37 points. Robinette tacked on 12 points and Spencer had 10. ... The Yellow Jackets won the rematch on Feb. 1, 67-47.
