WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
College Men’s Lacrosse
Mercyhurst North East 13, WVU Potomac State 7 at Erie, Pa.
College Baseball
Frederick 11, Allegany 9
Frostburg State at Salem, W.Va., canceled
Garrett 8, Fayetteville Tech 6
WVU Potomac State College 7-8, Glenville State 6-0
College Softball
Northern Virginia at Garrett (2), canceled
Penn State-Scranton at WVU Potomac State College (2), canceled
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
College Baseball
Garrett at Methodist Junior Varsity, (n)
College Women’s Lacrosse
Harford at WVU Potomac State, ppd.
High School Boys Basketball
Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament
All games canceled
West Virginia Class AA Co-Region finals
Frankfort at Fairmont Senior, ppd.
North Marion at Keyser, ppd.
TODAY’S SCHEDULE
College Tennis
Frostburg State at Charleston, W.Va., 4 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
60th Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament
Canceled
Maryland Class 1A Semifinals
At College Park
Edmondson/Westside vs. Southern Garrett, ppd.
Lake Clifton vs. Fairmont Heights, ppd.
High School Girls Basketball
Maryland Class 1A Semifinals
At Towson
Surrattsville vs. Southern Garrett, ppd.
Coppin Academy vs. CMIT North, ppd.
