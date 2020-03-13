WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

College Men’s Lacrosse

Mercyhurst North East 13, WVU Potomac State 7 at Erie, Pa.

College Baseball

Frederick 11, Allegany 9

Frostburg State at Salem, W.Va., canceled

Garrett 8, Fayetteville Tech 6

WVU Potomac State College 7-8, Glenville State 6-0 

College Softball

Northern Virginia at Garrett (2), canceled

Penn State-Scranton at WVU Potomac State College (2), canceled

 

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

College Baseball

Garrett at Methodist Junior Varsity, (n)

College Women’s Lacrosse

Harford at WVU Potomac State, ppd.

High School Boys Basketball

Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament

 All games canceled

West Virginia Class AA Co-Region finals

Frankfort at Fairmont Senior, ppd.

North Marion at Keyser, ppd.

 

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

College Tennis

Frostburg State at Charleston, W.Va., 4 p.m. 

High School Boys Basketball

60th Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament

Canceled

Maryland Class 1A Semifinals

At College Park

Edmondson/Westside vs. Southern Garrett, ppd.

Lake Clifton vs. Fairmont Heights, ppd.

High School Girls Basketball

Maryland Class 1A Semifinals

At Towson

Surrattsville vs. Southern Garrett, ppd.

Coppin Academy vs. CMIT North, ppd.

