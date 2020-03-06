WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

College Baseball

Garrett 10, Potomac State 9

College Women’s Lacrosse

Shepherd 11, Frostburg State 10

High School Boys Basketball

West Virginia Class AAA Region II, Section 2

No. 2 Washington 73, No. 3 Hampshire 59

West Virginia Class AA Section Playoff

No. 3 Keyser 80, No. 2 Grafton 72

No. 1 Frankfort 48, No. 4 Berkeley Springs 28

High School Girls Basketball

Maryland Class 1A West Region I Final

Southern 60, Allegany 24

West Virginia Class A Region II co-finals

Tucker County 64, Doddridge County 58

Gilmer County 75, Moorefield 48

 

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

College Baseball

Allegany 8, Garrett 4

College Men’s Lacrosse

Georgian Court at Frostburg State, (n)

College Women’s Basketball

Region XX Tournament

No. 1 CCBC Essex 88, No. 8 Potomac State 42

High School Boys Basketball

Maryland Class 1A West Region I Final

Southern 50, Mountain Ridge 33

High School Girls Basketball

West Virginia Class AA Region co-final

Fairmont Senior 46, Frankfort 38

North Marion 68, Petersburg 52

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Saint Thomas Aquinas vs. Frostburg State, Cary, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

College Softball

Anne Arundel at Allegany (2), 3 p.m.

Region XX Tournament

At Howard Community College

No. 5 Potomac State vs. No. 4 CCBC-Dundalk, 3 p.m.

No. 6 Garrett vs. No. 3 Cecil, 7:30 p.m.

College Women’s Lacrosse

Albion at Frostburg State, 5 p.m.

College Wrestling

Garrett at NJCAA National Championship, Council Bluffs, Iowa, TBA

High School Boys Basketball

West Virginia Class AA Region I, Secton 1 Championship

Keyser at Frankfort, 7 p.m.

Class A Region II, Section 2 Championship

No. 3 Moorefield vs. No. 1 Pendleton County at Peterburg, 7 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Maryland State Wrestling Tournament

At The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro

Preliminary rounds, 2:30 p.m. 

