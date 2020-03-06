WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
College Baseball
Garrett 10, Potomac State 9
College Women’s Lacrosse
Shepherd 11, Frostburg State 10
High School Boys Basketball
West Virginia Class AAA Region II, Section 2
No. 2 Washington 73, No. 3 Hampshire 59
West Virginia Class AA Section Playoff
No. 3 Keyser 80, No. 2 Grafton 72
No. 1 Frankfort 48, No. 4 Berkeley Springs 28
High School Girls Basketball
Maryland Class 1A West Region I Final
Southern 60, Allegany 24
West Virginia Class A Region II co-finals
Tucker County 64, Doddridge County 58
Gilmer County 75, Moorefield 48
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
College Baseball
Allegany 8, Garrett 4
College Men’s Lacrosse
Georgian Court at Frostburg State, (n)
College Women’s Basketball
Region XX Tournament
No. 1 CCBC Essex 88, No. 8 Potomac State 42
High School Boys Basketball
Maryland Class 1A West Region I Final
Southern 50, Mountain Ridge 33
High School Girls Basketball
West Virginia Class AA Region co-final
Fairmont Senior 46, Frankfort 38
North Marion 68, Petersburg 52
TODAY’S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
Saint Thomas Aquinas vs. Frostburg State, Cary, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
College Softball
Anne Arundel at Allegany (2), 3 p.m.
Region XX Tournament
At Howard Community College
No. 5 Potomac State vs. No. 4 CCBC-Dundalk, 3 p.m.
No. 6 Garrett vs. No. 3 Cecil, 7:30 p.m.
College Women’s Lacrosse
Albion at Frostburg State, 5 p.m.
College Wrestling
Garrett at NJCAA National Championship, Council Bluffs, Iowa, TBA
High School Boys Basketball
West Virginia Class AA Region I, Secton 1 Championship
Keyser at Frankfort, 7 p.m.
Class A Region II, Section 2 Championship
No. 3 Moorefield vs. No. 1 Pendleton County at Peterburg, 7 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Maryland State Wrestling Tournament
At The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro
Preliminary rounds, 2:30 p.m.
