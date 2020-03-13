Senior Grasshoppers to meet Wednesday
CUMBERLAND — The Senior Grasshoppers will hold a meeting at the Cumberland Outdoor Club on the second floor Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Dues will be collected and a short meeting will follow.
Nonnenmann/SSBL title game Saturday
CUMBERLAND — The top two seeds in the Continental Junior Division cruise into the 92nd championship game of the Nonnenmann/YMCA Sunday School Basketbal League on Saturday.
Top seed Prosperity UMC will put its unbeaten streak on the line as it faces second seed Salvation Army Juniors. The contest will get under way at 2 p.m. at the Baltimore Avenue gymnasium. The annual all-star game will follow the championship.
The semifinal results and schedule appear in today’s Scoreboard section on Page 3B.
U.S. Soccer president Cordeiro quits
Carlos Cordeiro resigned as U.S. Soccer Federation president on Thursday night, three days after the organization filed legal papers in a gender discrimination claiming women players had less physical ability and responsibility than men.
His decision elevated former American midfielder Cindy Parlow Cone to become the first woman president in the history of the federation.
Cordeiro announced his resignation on Twitter without even telling the federation’s communications staff. He stepped down on a day several USSF board members issued extraordinary rebukes that criticized the governing body’s legal filings. Among them were Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber and Cone, the federation’s vice president.
A night earlier, U.S. women wore their warmup jerseys inside-out to hide the federation crest during the national anthem before a game against Brazil. Several of the federation’s sponsors issued this week backing the players and condemning the USSF.
“It has become clear to me that what is best right now is a new direction,” Cordeiro wrote. “The arguments and language contained in this week’s legal filing caused great offense and pain, especially to our extraordinary women’s national team players who deserve better. It was unacceptable and inexcusable.”
“I did not have the opportunity to fully review the filing in its entirety before it was submitted, and I take responsibility for not doing so. Had I done so, I would have objected to the language,” he wrote.
Grand Canyon fires Majerle after 7 seasons
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Grand Canyon has fired basketball coach Dan Majerle after seven seasons.
The school announced the former Phoenix Suns star’s firing Thursday, hours after the Western Athletic Conference and NCAA Tournament were canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Marjele was hired in 2013 to help usher the Antelopes through its transition into Division I. Grand Canyon won at least 20 games its first two years in Division I, but went 13-17 this season.
Former New Mexico State and UNLV coach Marvin Menzies was named interim coach.
“We have made the decision to move in a new direction with our men’s basketball program.” GCU President Brian Mueller said in a statement.
