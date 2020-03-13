SOMERSET, Pa. - James Robert Aldridge Sr., 81, of Somerset, died March 11, 2020, at UPMC Somerset. Born May 5, 1938, in Frostburg, son of the late Mary Edna (Mock) Aldridge Hogamier. Also preceded in death by wife, the former Emily Jane (Hoover) McKenzie Aldridge. Survived by stepdaughter, D…