FRIDAY'S SPORTS ROUNDUP

FSU’s Stephens MEC’s Player of Week
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Frostburg State’s Lilly Stephens was named the Mountain East Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week on Monday following an 18-6 win over Chestnut Hill this past weekend in women’s lacrosse.
Stephens earned six points scoring four goals while going 2-2 on free-position shots. She also registered two assists and one ground ball.
In the season opening loss to Belmont Abbey, Stephens recorded a team-high two goals.
Stephens currently leads the Bobcats, who lost to Shepherd 11-10 at home on Wednesday, with nine points on seven goals and two assists.
FSU field hockey earns academic honor
GILBERT, Ariz. — The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) announced the 2019 Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division II National Academic Team Award winners recently and the Frostburg State field hockey team was among 30 teams that were honored nationally.
The Division II National Academic Team Award recognizes programs that earned a team grade-point average of 3.0 or higher during the fall semester of the 2019-2020 school year.
The Bobcats boasted a 3.18 GPA throughout the fall term and is the third-straight year that the team has been recognized.
Bobcat first-years Morgan Mathews and Cassidy Trojan boasted a perfect 4.0 GPA during the fall semester. First-year Alexa Fleming (3.81), along with seniors Sierra Smizer (3.78) and Brooke Lafayette (3.76) also posted stellar academic numbers.
Three Division II academic awards remain to be announced — the Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA National Academic Squad will be announced on March 11, the Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Scholars of Distinction on March 24, and the Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA National Scholar-Athlete on April 1.
