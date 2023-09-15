No. 4 Allegany (1-1) at No. 2 Mtn. Ridge (2-0)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Mountain Ridge leads, 10-8
LAST MEETING: Sept. 16, 2022 — Mountain Ridge won, 41-16
LAST WEEK: Allegany lost to Oakdale, 41-24; Mountain Ridge def. Catoctin, 43-12
IN THE RANKINGS: Allegany is No. 4 in the area sportswriter poll; Mountain Ridge is No. 2
FOR THE RECORD: Mountain Ridge has won seven in a row over Allegany after the Campers dominated the head-to-head with four straight victories between 2014-17. ... Friday will be the Miners' home opener. Mountain Ridge has not lot at home since Oct 18, 2019, against Northern, 33-14 — a streak that stretches 17 games. ... In a win over Catoctin last week, quarterback Will Patterson completed 12 of 16 passes for 109 yards and added 171 yards and six touchdowns on 16 attempts. Through two weeks, Patterson has an 81% completion percentage and nine total touchdowns. ... Allegany is looking regroup after its first defeat of the season at Class 3A power Oakdale last week. The Campers trimmed a 28-0 hole to 10 points in the fourth quarter. Fullback Brett Patterson rushed for a team-high 56 yards and recovered a fumble.
No. 3 Frankfort (3-0) at Weir (3-0)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Series tied, 1-1
LAST MEETING: Sept. 11, 2020 — Frankfort won, 37-26
LAST WEEK: Frankfort def. Washington, 43-13; Weir def. Indian Creek, Ohio, 41-8
IN THE RANKINGS: Frankfort is No. 3 in the area sportswriter poll, tied for second in the WVSSAC Class AA Playoff Ratings and No. 4 in the WVMetroNews Class AA power rankings; Weir is tied for No. 6 in the Playoff Ratings and No. 10 in the power rankings
FOR THE RECORD: Frankfort makes the 160-mile trek journey up to the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia to face Weir tonight. The last time the Falcons went up to Jimmy Carey Stadium in 2019, Weir won a 28-27 thriller when it stopped the Falcons' game-winning two-point conversion try in overtime. ... The contest is Frankfort's toughest to date, as the Falcons have yet to be tested in routs of Moorefield (35-8), Hampshire (57-21) and Washington (43-13). Fullback Tyrique Powell rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns on five carries last week — he has 229 yards and seven scores on the season. Rocky Fontenot has 261 yards and three TDs on just 13 touches. Frankfort is averaging 10.4 yards per carry entering Week 4. ... Weir rushed for 314 yards and six touchdowns against Indian Creek last week. Corey Lyons led the way with 18 touches for 147 yards and three scores.
No. 5 Petersburg (3-0) at Northern (1-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Petersburg leads, 11-10
LAST MEETING: Oct. 6, 2022 — Northern won, 49-20
LAST WEEK: Petersburg def. Pendleton County, 21-7; Northern def. Albert Gallatin, 27-6
IN THE RANKINGS: Petersburg is No. 5 in the area sportswriter poll, tied for No. 6 in the WVSSAC Class A Playoff Ratings and receiving votes in the WVMetroNews Class A power rankings
FOR THE RECORD: Northern has won 5 of 6 in the series — Petersburg won five of the previous six before that. Before Northern's rout of Petersburg last year, the teams had not met since 2003. Petersburg has no won in Accident since Oct. 24, 1997, a 16-7 Vikings win. ... In their meeting last year, Petersburg had no answer for Northern's option offense, as the Huskies scored touchdowns all seven times they held the football. ... Petersburg remained perfect with another defensive gem. Through three games, the Vikings have outscored their opponents 106-7. Trace Rohrbaugh had two interceptions against Pendleton, returning one for a touchdown. ... Northern was outgained by Albert Gallatin, 267-257, but recovered four fumbles. Landon Yoder intercepted a pass and had a recovery. Jared Graham had 14 carries for 68 yards and a TD, Kyle Broadwater ran for 39 yards and a score, and Luke ross caught three passes for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Keyser (1-1) at Berkeley Springs (0-3)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Keyser leads, 24-4
LAST MEETING: Sept. 3, 2021 — Keyser won, 45-14
LAST WEEK: Keyser was idle; Berkeley Springs lost to East Fairmont, 47-7
IN THE RANKINGS: Keyser is No. 20 in the WVSSAC Class AA Playoff Ratings and receiving votes in the WVMetroNews Class AA power rankings; Berkeley Springs is 35th out of 37 teams in the Class AA Playoff Ratings
FOR THE RECORD: Keyser was able to bring Berkeley Springs back on the schedule after a one-year hiatus. The Golden Tornado have won 19 straight in the series. The last Berkeley Springs victory over Keyser was on Sept. 29, 1995, a 15-8 decision in Keyser. ... Keyser is hoping for a pair of bounce-back wins with a pair of matchups with Berkeley Springs and Hampshire that it will be heavily favored. The Golden Tornado opened the year with a 28-0 triumph over Robert C. Byrd before falling to Hedgesville, 25-7, in Week 2. ... Berkeley Springs trailed East Fairmont, 37-0, at the end of the first quarter and the teams played six-minute quarters following halftime.
Hampshire (1-2) at Grafton (0-3)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Grafton leads, 2-1
LAST MEETING: Oct. 7, 2022 — Grafton won, 21-7
LAST WEEK: Hampshire lost to Hedgesville, 28-7; Grafton lost to Lincoln, 69-14
IN THE RANKINGS: Hampshire is No. 23 in the WVSSAC Class AAA Playoff Ratings; Grafton is No. 30 in the Class AA ratings
FOR THE RECORD: Hampshire led Hedgesville, 7-6, at halftime last week before allowing 22 unanswered points during the second half to drop its second straight contest. Vinny Greear scored the Trojans' touchdown. ... Hampshire's lone win over Grafton all-time came in 2003, when the Trojans rolled to a 47-6 rout at Rannells Field. ... Grafton is just 1-12 under new coach Mickey Foley through two seasons. Grafton quarterback Cam Foley has been one of the team's lone bright spots through three weeks, completing 27 of 48 passes for 309 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Graton has been outscored 181-55 this year.
Strasburg, Va. (1-1) at Moorefield (2-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Strasburg leads, 3-2
LAST MEETING: Sept. 9, 2022 — Strasburg won, 40-0
LAST WEEK: Strasburg was idle; Moorefield def. Southern, 43-8
IN THE RANKINGS: Moorefield is No. 13 in the WVSSAC Class A Playoff Ratings
FOR THE RECORD: All five meetings between Moorfield and Strasburg have ended in lopsided shutouts. The Yellow Jackets won the first two in the series, 33-0 and 34-0, and Stasburg has won the last three 22-0, 28-0 and 40-0. ... Moorefield scored 43 unanswered points to begin its contest with Southern last week. Adam Landes rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Tyson Arnold completed 8 of 13 passes for 148 yards and a score, adding 55 rush yards and a TD. ... Strasburg is coming off one of its better seasons in school history, as it won its first 11 games of the year before falling to Central Woodstock, 34-7, after two playoff victories. ... Strasburg had its contest with Rock Ridge last week postponed from Friday to Saturday last week due to inclement weather. However, the make-up game didn't start on time because officials were working another game, and it had to be postponed against due to more weather.
Tygarts Valley (0-3) at East Hardy (1-2)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: East Hardy leads, 26-11
LAST MEETING: Sept. 16, 2022 — East Hardy won, 63-0
LAST WEEK: Tygarts Valley lost to Webster County, 52-0; East Hardy lost to Tucker County, 28-7
IN THE RANKINGS: East Hardy is No. 26 in the WVSSAC Class A Playoff Ratings and receiving votes in the WVMetroNews Class A power rankings; Tygarts Valley is tied for 32nd in the playoff ratings
FOR THE RECORD: East Hardy has beaten Tygarts Valley in 10 consecutive meetings. Tygarts Valley's last win over the Cougars was 25-20 on Sept. 26, 2008. ... East Hardy was only outgained by Tucker County, 245-228, last week but had four turnovers — three interceptions — to none for Tucker. Quarterback Damien Dellinger completed 11 of 28 passes for 177 and three picks. The Cougars ran the ball 21 times for just 51 yards. ... Tygarts Valley has been outscored 162-7 this year.
