No. 2 Mountain Ridge at Southern
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Mountain Ridge leads, 9-1
LAST MEETING: Sept. 2, 2022 — Mountain Ridge won 69-7
LAST SEASON: Mountain Ridge finished 12-1, lost in Class 1A state championship game; Southern finished 1-9
IN THE RANKINGS: Mountain Ridge was the preseason No. 2 team in the area sportswriter poll
FOR THE RECORD: Mountain Ridge has outscored Southern, 153-7, over the last two seasons. The Miners' 84-0 drubbing of the Rams the last time the two teams met in Oakland in 2021 is believed to be the most-lopsided contest in the history of Maryland high school football. The next-closest contender was in 1952, when Allegany, coached by Ray Lester, beat Ridgeley, 81-0, at Fort Hill Stadium. ... Tonight will be the first game of Steve Skipper's head coaching career. The new Southern coach takes over for Jon Nazelrod, who was the head man in Oakland for 10 seasons. Skipper is a 2002 graduate of Southern High School and went on to play at Frostburg State University. ... Mountain Ridge enters 2023 coming off consecutive Class 1A runner-up finishes to Fort Hill. The Miners will have a new quarterback under center in Will Patterson. He'll look to replicate Mountain Ridge's exceptional quarterback play of the last two seasons, as Bryce Snyder and Leuma Pua'auli won Offensive Player of the Year and Area Player of the Year, respectively.
Hollidaysburg, Pa. (1-0), at No. 2 Allegany
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Hollidaysburg leads, 3-2
LAST MEETING: Sept. 2, 2022 — Allegany won, 26-23
LAST WEEK: Hollidaysburg def. Altoona, 21-13
LAST SEASON: Hollidaysburg finished 2-8; Allegany finished 7-4, lost in Co-Region Championship
IN THE RANKINGS: Allegany was the preseason No. 3 team in the area sportswriter poll
FOR THE RECORD: Allegany and Hollidaysburg have met five times, and all five games have been decided by eight points or less. The Campers won last season on a last-second field goal by Blake Powell, his first of two game-winners in 2022. ... Allegany's other win in the series came in 1994, a 28-20 victory in the final season of Jack Gilmore's first stint as the Campers' head coach. ... Allegany has a 15-7 record over the past two years and has reached the region championship both seasons, but the Campers are looking for more in 2023 with a senior class of 17 and more than a dozen returning starters. ... Quarterback Brody Williams is entering his fourth year starting and fullback Brett Patterson also returns — both rushed for more than 600 yards last year. The Campers return four offensive lineman who started last year, and they bring back a pair of All-Area first-team linebackers, Zach Michael and Jackson Resh. ... Hollidaysburg won a thriller over hated rival Altoona, 21-13, in its opener last Friday night. Hollidaysburg jumped out to a 14-13 lead, but, with 1:49 to play, Altoona had a chance to kick a go-ahead 29-yard field goal and it missed it. Hollidaysburg quarterback Drew Wyland scored an 81-yard rushing touchdown on the ensuing series to secure the win.
Hampshire (1-0) at No. 4 Frankfort (1-0)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Frankfort leads, 35-12
LAST MEETING: Sept. 2, 2022 — Frankfort won, 50-3
LAST WEEK: Hampshire def. Preston, 34-33; Frankfort def. Moorefield, 35-8
IN THE RANKINGS: Frankfort was No. 4 in the preseason area sportswriter poll and is No. 5 in this week's WVMetroNews Class AA state poll
FOR THE RECORD: Frankfort has won six straight in the series and 15 of 16. The lone loss came in 2016, a 34-21 Hampshire win at Rannells Field. ... Frankfort rushed for 309 yards and four touchdowns in its rout of Moorefield last week. Rocky Fontenot led the way with 107 yards. Sophomore QB Blake Jacobs completed his only pass, a 42-yard touchdown toss to Landen Kinser. Rhett Sensabaugh was a perfect 5 for 5 on extra points. Uriah Cutter recovered a fumble. ... Despite trailing Preston, 33-21, in the fourth quarter, Hampshire completed the comeback to start 1-0. Landon Eversole hooked up with Zander Robinson for an 89-yard touchdown reception to get the Trojans to within five, and Zander Robinson punched in a three-yard rushing score to take the lead for good.
No. 5 Keyser (1-0) at Hedgesville (0-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Keyser leads, 7-3
LAST MEETING: Oct. 9, 1992 — Keyser lost 42-6
LAST WEEK: Keyser def. Robert C. Byrd, 28-0; Hedgesville lost to Wheeling Park, 56-0
IN THE RANKINGS: Keyser was No. 5 in the preseason area sportswriter poll and is No. 6 in this week's the WVMetroNews Class AA state poll
FOR THE RECORD: Keyser won seven of its first meetings with Hedgesville, playing every season from 1980-87. Hedgesville won the last two matchups by a 76-18 margin in 1991 and '92. ... Keyser crossed the end zone to jump in front of Robert C. Byrd, 28-0, at the half last week en route to a Week 1 victory. Logan Rotruck played a part in all three scores, completing an 87-yard pass to Chase Davis and linking up with Josh Shoemaker for a five-yard TD, and finding pay-dirt on a one-yard carry. Keyser outgained RCB, 341-181, and won despite a 3-1 deficit in the turnover battle. ... After losing 19 straight games between 2018-21, Hedgesville has posted 4-6 and 5-6 seasons the past two campaigns under the direction of Matt Faircloth. Last week, Hedgesville was limited to just 32 yards of total offense and turned the ball over four times against Wheeling Park.
East Hardy (0-1) at Pendleton County (0-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Pendleton County leads, 15-11
LAST MEETING: Oct. 21, 2022 — East Hardy won 63-0
LAST WEEK: East Hardy lost to Wahama, 36-18; Pendleton County lost to Greenbrier West, 41-7
IN THE RANKINGS: East Hardy is No. 10 in this week's WVMetroNews Class A state poll
FOR THE RECORD: East Hardy and Pendleton County met in Week 8 last season but moved their matchup to Week 2 this year. The Cougars routed Clay-Battelle, 59-12, in their second game in 2022. ... East Hardy has now won two straight over Pendleton County after dropping three in a row in the series. ... East Hardy remained within a touchdown at the half against Wahama — who went 10-0 during the regular season in 2022 — but it had no answer for quarterback Sawyer VanMatre in the second half. The White Falcons' QB rushed for 125 yards and two scores and passed for two more. ... Pendleton County managed just 106 yards, 21 on the ground, against Greenbrier West in Week 1. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, rushed for 199 yards as a team, led by Moses Gray's two touchdowns.
Moorefield (0-1) at Pocahontas County (0-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Moorefield leads, 7-2
LAST MEETING: Sept. 3, 2022 — Moorefield won, 36-29
LAST WEEK: Moorefield lost to Frankfort, 35-8; Pendleton County lost to Tucker County, 57-8
IN THE RANKINGS: N/A
FOR THE RECORD: Moorefield edged Pocahontas County last season by a touchdown after winning the previous two meetings with the school 92-6. ... Moorefield fared much better against Frankfort than in recent years, it just couldn't finish drives. The Yellow Jackets had just two fewer first downs, 14-12, and were outgained 361-223. Running back Adam Landes rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries to lead the way for Moorefield. ... Pocahontas County was torched by Tucker County QB Ethan Rosenau, who completed all 12 of his passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.