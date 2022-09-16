No. 2 Mtn. Ridge (2-0) at No. 5 Allegany (1-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Mountain Ridge leads, 9-8
LAST MEETING: Nov. 12, 2021 — Mountain Ridge won, 35-6
LAST WEEK: Mountain Ridge def. Catoctin, 41-14; Allegany lost to Boonsboro, 17-3
IN THE POLLS: Mountain Ridge is No. 2, Allegany No. 5 in the Area Top 5
FOR THE RECORD: Allegany dominated the head-to-head between 2014-17, winning four straight games by a combined score of 174-33. However, Mountain Ridge has since won six in a row, including two victories over the Campers last season — 31-0 during the regular season and 35-6 in the Class 1A West Region Co-Finals. ... Mountain Ridge quarterback Uma Pua’auli has shined over a pair of blowout wins against Southern and Catoctin to begin the season. Pua’auli has completed 26 of 38 passes (68%) for 379 yards, nine touchdown and one intercepted. He is also the Miners’ leading rusher at 104 yards an a TD. Jaden Lee made the move out from the backfield to the slot, and he’s performed making 10 grabs for 149 yards and four touchdowns. The Miners’ defense has allowed just three touchdowns in two games to begin the season. ... Allegany quarterback Brody Williams went 2 for 5 for 25 yards and an interception against Boonsboro last week. He added 119 rushing yards on 13 rushes. Cayden Bratton ran 18 times for 79 yards. The Campers committed six penalties for 72 yards in the first half.
No. 3 Frankfort (3-0) at Berkeley Springs (0-3)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Frankfort leads, 36-7
LAST MEETING: Sept. 17, 2021 — Frankfort won, 67-26
LAST WEEK: Frankfort def. Washington, 28-0; Berkeley Springs lost to Braxton County, 41-35
IN THE POLLS: Frankfort is No. 3 in the Area Top 5 and tied for No. 1 in the WVSSAC Class AA point standings; Berkeley Springs is tied for 29th in the WVSSAC Class AA point standings
FOR THE RECORD: Frankfort didn’t give up a point to Berkeley Springs between 2017-20 outscoring the Indians, 131-0, in three games over that span. The Falcons have won 9 of 10 in the series. The lone blemish was a 26-21 Berkeley Springs victory in Short Gap four years ago. ... Frankfort quarterback Luke Robinette and split end John Anderson III threw all over the Patriots a week ago, as Robinette passed for 186 yards and three TDs, with Anderson accounting for 176 yards and two scores. The Frankfort defense allowed just 191 yards of total offense. For the season, the Falcons have allowed just three points in three games and 109.3 yards a contest. Robinette also posted 10 tackles and two deflections on defense, and Anderson intercepted a pass. Linebacker Parker VanMeter made 10 tackles and two for loss. ... Berkeley Springs quarterback Conner Duvall starred in the Indians’ loss to Braxton County last week, completing 24 of 37 passes for 297 yards, three TDs and two interceptions. He also rushed for 112 yards and two scores. However, Berkeley Springs committed five turnovers, which proved to be the difference in a one-score defeat.
No. 4 Keyser (2-0) at Beaver Local, Ohio (2-2)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: First meeting
LAST MEETING: N/A
LAST WEEK: Keyser was on a bye; Beaver def. East Liverpool, 65-0
IN THE POLLS: Keyser is No. 4 in the Area Top 5 and No. 9 in the West Virginia Class AA point standings
FOR THE RECORD: Beaver Local draws from one of the largest rural districts in the state of Ohio of approximately 144 square miles in southeastern Columbiana County. Beaver has an enrollment of more than 1,700 students. This is Keyser’s first game in school history against a team from the Buckeye State. Beaver has two more West Virginia schools on its schedule later this year: Oak Glen and Wheeling Central. ... Keyser was off last week. Two weeks ago, Anthony Mele had 12 rushes for 114 yards and two touchdowns, and Logan Rotruck completed 6 of 11 passes for 157 yards, three TDs and two interceptions against North Star. Braydon Keller and Seth Healy racked up more than 60 receiving yards each. ... Despite its lopsided win last week, Beaver Local racked up just 264 yards against East Liverpool, and its defense allowed only 82. Caleb White led Beaver with three rushes for 35 yards. Austin Cline completed 2 of 4 passes for 60 yards and a TD. Beaver forced East Liverpool into four turnovers.
Mount Union, Pa. (2-1) at Northern (1-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: First meeting
LAST MEETING: N/A
LAST WEEK: Northern def. Albert Gallatin, 25-0; Mount Union def. Tussey Mountain, 36-26
IN THE POLLS: Northern received two votes in this week’s Area Top 5
FOR THE RECORD: Mount Union hasn’t played a Maryland school since at least 2004. Northern won its only other game against a Pennsylvania school in dominating fashion last week. ... Northern bounced back from a season-opening loss to No. 1 Fort Hill by cruising past Albert Gallatin, 25-0. Ethan Sebold eclipsed the 100-yard mark with 17 carries for 106 yards and a TD, and Andrew Platter racked up 11 tackles. Kellen Hinebaugh and Ryan Bolyard each had a sack. ... Mount Union relies heavily on the production of junior quarterback Bryce Danish. He has completed 45 of 66 passes for 439 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. Danish is also the team’s leading rusher at 312 yards and two touchdowns.
Moorefield (2-1) at Strasburg, Va. (2-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Series tied, 2-2
LAST MEETING: Oct. 9, 1970 — Strasburg won, 28-0
LAST WEEK: Moorefield def. Southern, 21-7; Strasburg def. Warren County, 33-13
IN THE POLLS: Moorefield is receiving votes in the Area Top 5 and tied for No. 16 in the WVSSAC Class A point standings
FOR THE RECORD: Moorefield and Strasburg have not met for more than 50 years. In the teams’ four all-time meetings, all four winners won via shutouts. Moorefield took the first two in 1948 and ‘49, 33-0 and 34-0, respectively. Strasburg won the next two in 1969 and ‘70, 22-0 and 28-0, respectively. ... Moorefield running back Adam Landes has dominated opposing defenses over the last two weeks, and he’s up to 32 carries for 274 yards and seven touchdowns. The Yellow Jackets have rebounded nicely since a shutout season-opening loss to Frankfort, during which they failed to gain a yard of offense. Since Week 1, Moorefield has averaged nearly 300 yards rushing a game. ... Like Moorefield, Strasburg relies heavily on its run game to move the football. A trio of running backs in Samuel Stern, Takhi Coates and Ryan Roller are the feature options. Roller, the quarterback, has thrown for fewer than 100 yards this year.
Park View, Va. (1-1) at Hampshire (1-2)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Hampshire leads, 1-0
LAST MEETING: Sept. 17, 2021 — Hampshire won, 69-37
LAST WEEK: Hampshire lost to Rock Ridge, Va., 42-3; Park View was on a bye
IN THE POLLS: Hampshire is tied for No. 20 in the WVSSAC Class AAA point standings
FOR THE RECORD: The Trojans and Park View played for the first time last season, a 69-37 Hampshire drubbing. Hampshire quarterback Alex Hott, who is now the Trojans’ quarterbacks coach, combined for seven total touchdowns in the win (four rushing, three passing). ... Hampshire took an early lead against Rock Ridge last week thanks to a Bryson Richardson field goal, but Rock Ridge rattled off the game’s next 42 points. ... Park View was on a bye last week. The Patriots finished 2-7 last year. They haven’t had a winning season since finishing 8-4 in 2009-10 under coach Andy Hill. Park View is 4-34 since the start of the 2017 season.
Petersburg (3-0) at Pocahontas County (0-3)
KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Pocahontas Co. leads, 11-10
LAST MEETING: Sept. 17, 2021 — Pocahontas County won, 21-12
LAST WEEK: Petersburg def. Pendleton County, 52-6; Pocahontas County lost to Greenbrier West, 54-0
IN THE POLLS: Petersburg is receiving votes in the Area Top 5 and is tied for No. 7 in the WVSSAC Class A point standings; Pocahontas County is tied for 33rd in the WVSSAC Class A point standings
FOR THE RECORD: The two teams’ 2020 matchup was their first since 1999, which Petersburg won 19-14. The Vikings had won four straight in the series before Pocahontas County took advantage of the head-to-head by taking the defensive battle. ... For the third week in a row, the Vikings have scored 52 or more points. They opened the season with 54 against Berkeley Springs and have scored 52 in consecutive weeks against Buffalo and Pendleton County. The Vikings opponents so far are a combined 1-2, with Buffalo beating Mount View last week 62-22. Individual statistics for Petersburg were unavailable.
At 0-3, Pocahontas County seems likely to miss the playoffs for a fifth straight season. Pocahontas last made the postseason in 2017 with a record of 7-3; it lost to Tug Valley, 30-29.
East Hardy (2-1) at Tygarts Valley (0-3)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: East Hardy leads, 25-11
LAST MEETING: Sept. 17, 2021 — East Hardy won, 30-14
LAST WEEK: East Hardy lost to Tucker County, 14-13; Tygarts Valley lost to Webster County, 20-6
IN THE POLLS: East Hardy is receiving votes in the Area Top 5 and is No. 18 in the WVSSAC Class A point standings; Tygarts Valley is tied for 33rd in the WVSSAC Class A point standings
FOR THE RECORD: East Hardy has won nine straight in the series, scoring at least 56 points in five of those contests. The Cougars haven’t lost to Tygarts Valley since 2008, when the Bulldogs won 25-20 in Baker, West Virginia. ... Despite a 357-246 edge in total yards and a 21-11 advantage in first downs, the Cougars suffered their first loss of the season last week to Tucker County. The turnover battle was a big reason why, as East Hardy coughed up the ball four times to Tucker’s two. East Hardy quarterback Mason Miller completed 11 of 18 passes for 125 yards and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 29 times for 140 yards and two TDs. Dawson Price caught five passes for 50 yards. ... After back-to-back playoff appearances under Rodney Bright in 2019-20, Tygarts Valley missed the playoffs with a 4-6 record last year. Tygarts Valley’s scoreboard was struck by lightning before the season, and it will need lightning to strike twice if its to upset East Hardy tonight.
