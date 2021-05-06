(Schedules, times subject to change)
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
Fairmont State at Frostburg State (2), 1:00
Division I Region XX Tournament: Harford vs. WVU Potomac State at Hagerstown, 2:30
College Softball
Mountain East Conference Tournament
At Salem, W.Va.
Frostburg State vs. Concord, 12:00
Notre Dame (Ohio) vs. West Virginia State, 12:00
West Virginia Wesleyan vs. West Liberty, 2:30
Fairmont State vs. Charleston, 2:30
High School Baseball
Allegany at Southern, 4:30
Hyndman, Pa., at Bishop Walsh, 4:30
Martinsburg at Hampshire, 4:30, 7:00
Northern at Fort Hill, 4:30
North Marion at Frankfort, 5:30
Petersburg at Pendleton County, 6:00
Junior Varsity: Allegany at Southern, 4:30
Junior Varsity: Northern at Fort Hill, 4:30
High School Girls Soccer
Calvary Christian at Heritage, 4:30
High School Softball
Allegany at Northern, 4:30
Bishop Walsh at Hyndman, Pa., 4:30
Frankfort at Berkeley Springs (2), 5:00
Keyser at Grafton, 5:30
Mountain Ridge at Somerset, 4:30
Petersburg at Moorefield, 7:00
Southern at Fort Hill, 4:30
High School Tennis
Lewis County at Moorefield, 4:00
Martinsburg at Hampshire, 4:00
Mountain Ridge at Keyser, canceled
Petersburg at Lincoln, 4:00
High School Track
Allegany, Mountain Ridge, Southern at Fort Hill, 4:00
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.