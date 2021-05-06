(Schedules, times subject to change)

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Fairmont State at Frostburg State (2), 1:00

Division I Region XX Tournament: Harford vs. WVU Potomac State at Hagerstown, 2:30

College Softball

Mountain East Conference Tournament

At Salem, W.Va.

Frostburg State vs. Concord, 12:00

Notre Dame (Ohio) vs. West Virginia State, 12:00

West Virginia Wesleyan vs. West Liberty, 2:30

Fairmont State vs. Charleston, 2:30

High School Baseball

Allegany at Southern, 4:30

Hyndman, Pa., at Bishop Walsh, 4:30

Martinsburg at Hampshire, 4:30, 7:00

Northern at Fort Hill, 4:30

North Marion at Frankfort, 5:30

Petersburg at Pendleton County, 6:00

Junior Varsity: Allegany at Southern, 4:30

Junior Varsity: Northern at Fort Hill, 4:30

High School Girls Soccer

Calvary Christian at Heritage, 4:30

High School Softball

Allegany at Northern, 4:30

Bishop Walsh at Hyndman, Pa., 4:30

Frankfort at Berkeley Springs (2), 5:00

Keyser at Grafton, 5:30

Mountain Ridge at Somerset, 4:30

Petersburg at Moorefield, 7:00

Southern at Fort Hill, 4:30 

High School Tennis

Lewis County at Moorefield, 4:00

Martinsburg at Hampshire, 4:00

Mountain Ridge at Keyser, canceled

Petersburg at Lincoln, 4:00

High School Track

Allegany, Mountain Ridge, Southern at Fort Hill, 4:00

