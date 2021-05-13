(Schedule, times subject to change)

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Region XX Tournament

Garrett at Chesapeake, 1:00

High School Baseball

Fort Hill at Allegany at Hot Stove Complex, 4:30

Hampshire at Bridgeport Tournament, 7:00

Moorefield at Musselman, 4:00, 7:00

Petersburg at Pendleton County, 6:00

Southern at Northern, 4:30

High School Softball

Frankfort at Hampshire, ppd.

Keyser at Musselman, 5:00

Moorefield at Pendleton County, 5:00

Petersburg at East Hardy, 5:00, 7:00

High School Tennis

Bishop Walsh at Allegany at ACM, 4:00

Frankfort at Mountain Ridge, 4:00

High School Track

Allegany, Fort Hill, Hampshire, Northern, Southern at Mountain Ridge, 4:00

Moorefield, Union at Doddridge County, 4:00

