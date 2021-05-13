(Schedule, times subject to change)
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
Region XX Tournament
Garrett at Chesapeake, 1:00
High School Baseball
Fort Hill at Allegany at Hot Stove Complex, 4:30
Hampshire at Bridgeport Tournament, 7:00
Moorefield at Musselman, 4:00, 7:00
Petersburg at Pendleton County, 6:00
Southern at Northern, 4:30
High School Softball
Frankfort at Hampshire, ppd.
Keyser at Musselman, 5:00
Moorefield at Pendleton County, 5:00
Petersburg at East Hardy, 5:00, 7:00
High School Tennis
Bishop Walsh at Allegany at ACM, 4:00
Frankfort at Mountain Ridge, 4:00
High School Track
Allegany, Fort Hill, Hampshire, Northern, Southern at Mountain Ridge, 4:00
Moorefield, Union at Doddridge County, 4:00
