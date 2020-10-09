Custer hits ace at Fore Sisters
RAWLINGS — Grant Custer hit a hole-in-one on Friday, Sept. 25, at Fore Sisters.
Custer aced the 145-yard No. 9 hole using a 7-iron. The shot was witnessed by Skip Sweene, Jim Steinly and Sean Shockey.
Shockey wins Fore Sisters’ Club title
RAWLINGS — Sean Shockey finished with a two-day total 158 to beat John Crowe for the Fore Sisters’ Club Championship title held Sept. 26 & 28.
In the senior division, Rich Parsons and Larry Yommer were co-champions with 158s.
Closest to the pin winners were on Saturday were Matt James (No. 4), Mark Melmed (No. 7), Rich Parsons (No. 9) Roy Kennell (No. 11), Melmed (No. 15) and Larry Yommer (No. 18). On Sunday, they were Bob Davis (No. 4), Mike Mathews (No. 7), Dave Korns (No. 9), Greg Phillips (No. 11), Rich Parsons (No. 15) and Jack Brandlen (No. 18).
CAYFL Patriots defeat Southern, 37-0
OAKLAND — Chevy Perkins ran for three touchdowns and Jabril Daniels and Nick Willison each had one to lead the Personal Best/Hartley’s Pizza Patriots over Southern 37-0 on Saturday.
Perkins gained 105 yards on eight carries, scoring on runs of 22, 8 and 4 yards. Daniels had 150 yards on seven carries with a 65-yard TD run. Willison, who had 50 yards on eight attempts, scored on an 8-yard run.
Jett McCullough led the defense with seven tackles while Daniels, Noah House, Willison and Perkins each had six. House and Willison each recovered a Fumble.
The Patriots play the Miners on Sunday at Saints Field on Mason Road at 2 p.m. The Division II teams will play following the first game’s completion. Southern plays Keyser on Saturday.
In the Division II game, the Patriots beat Northern 36-0.
Carson Bender scored on two touchdown runs, Chase Lamb, Jameson Powell and Zayce Perkins all had one.
