Commercial Video to show playoff game
CUMBERLAND — This evening’s Maryland Class 1A West Region playoff between Southern and Allegany at Greenway Avenue Stadium will be televised by Commercial Video tonight beginning at 9 p.m. on Atlantic Broadband channel 20.
It will also be rebroadcast Tuesday evening on the same channel at at 7 p.m.
It can also be seen in HD on the following streaming devices: Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. Add the “Boxcast” Channel and find Commercial Video within Boxcast. It’s also available in HD at commercialvideoservices.com.
The HD stream also starts at 9 p.m. and will be archived on the streaming platforms and available to view anytime after that.
Allegany postseason ticket information
CUMBERLAND — During 1A West Region quarterfinal playoff games in football, state soccer quarterfinals, volleyball Region games and state quarterfinals, tickets
will be available to be purchased at the gates.
All 1A West Region second round playoff, state quarterfinal, the state semifinals and state finals in football, as well as state semifinals and finals in soccer and volleyball, tickets will only be available for purchase online. No
tickets will be sold at the gates for these games.
Please visit https://gofan.co/app/school/MPSSAA to purchase tickets.
Wallace assisted on Alco’s third goal
FROSTBURG — Allegany’s Harrison Reid was incorrectly identified as having assisted Demetrius Hilton’s goal that gave the Campers a 3-1 victory over Mountain Ridge Tuesday evening.
Caedon Wallace had the assist on the Campers’ final goal.
Allegany will play Kent County in the state quarterfinals on Saturday at Greenway Avenue Stadium at 3 p.m.
The main gate will be open for ticket sales starting at 2:00. All tickets are $6.00 per MPSSAA rules.
WVU’s Legg is a Lou Groza semifinalist
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Virginia University redshirt junior Casey Legg has been named a semifinalist for the prestigious Lou Groza Award, signifying the top kicker in college football as announced by The Palm Beach County Sports Commission on Thursday.
Legg has connected on 14 of 15 field goal attempts this season, including 13 straight. He currently is ranked No. 8 nationally in field goals made per game (1.75) and No. 9 in field goal percentage (.933). Legg is No. 1 in the Big 12 in field goal percentage, No. 2 in field goals made and No. 2 in field goals made per game.
Legg was a walk-on when he arrived at WVU for his freshman season in 2018. He did not play football during his prep days at Cross Lanes Christian in the Charleston, West Virginia, area. The 2020 Academic All-Big 12 First Team member earned the Mountaineers’ starting kicker position this season after adding depth the past two years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.