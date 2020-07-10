Positive virus tests postpone WVU women’s basketball workouts
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia women’s basketball program has pushed back the start of its summer workouts by two weeks after six players tested positive for the coronavirus, the school said Thursday.
The players who tested positive will enter a 14-day quarantine period along with others who were identified through contact tracing procedures as potentially being exposed, WVU’s athletic department said in a news release.
Workouts for athletes who test negative for the virus will now start on July 20. The Big 12 previously allowed workouts to start on July 6 but the Mountaineers have not yet started their summer prep.
Earlier this month, West Virginia’s men’s basketball team also postponed the start of its workouts by two weeks after five players and a staff member tested positive for the virus.
The statement said three West Virginia football players also recently tested positive for the virus and they have gone into self-isolation.
MLB releases 2021 schedule; all 30 teams to open on April 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will open the 2021 season on April 1 and hopes to have every team play its first game on the same day for the first time since 1968.
The league released the full schedule Thursday, two weeks before it plans to begin a 2020 season that’s been delayed and shortened by the coronavirus pandemic. MLB intended to start this season on March 26, its earliest opening date ever except for international games.
The league also hoped to have all 30 clubs play on the same opening day this season, but that was spoiled when Commissioner Rob Manfred suspended spring training in March.
Instead, a 60-game regular season schedule is scheduled to begin July 23, with clubs set to play only division foes and regional interleague opponents — AL East vs. NL East, AL Central vs. NL Central, AL West vs. NL West — to limit travel.
Clubs will resume full intraleague schedules in 2021, and interleague play will again align regionally.
The New York Mets will host the cross-town Yankees at Citi Field on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the first time the Subway Series will take place on Sept. 11. The Yankees will host the Mets during Fourth of July weekend.
Atlanta will host the 91st All-Star Game on July 13 at Truist Park. It’s Atlanta’s first All-Star Game since hosting in 2000 at Turner Field.
MLB also tried to have every team play its first game on the same day in 2018, but two games were postponed due to poor weather.
The last day of the season will be Oct. 3.
Court filing alleges $400K paid to Zion Williamson’s family in 2018
The legal fight over NBA rookie Zion Williamson’s endorsement potential now includes an allegation that his family received $400,000 from a marketing agency before his lone season for Duke.
Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in a Florida state court, accusing Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract. That came a week after Williamson filed his own lawsuit in a North Carolina federal court to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports after moving to Creative Artists Agency LLC.
In court filings Thursday in North Carolina, Ford’s attorneys included a sworn affidavit from a California man who said the head of a Canadian-based firm called Maximum Management Group (MMG) told him he paid Williamson’s family for his commitment to sign with MMG once he left Duke for the NBA.
The documents include a marketing agreement signed by Williamson with MMG from May 2019, a December 2019 “letter of declaration” signed by Williamson and his stepfather agreeing to pay $500,000 to MMG president Slavko Duric for “repayment of a loan” from October 2018, and a copy of Williamson’s South Carolina driver’s license — which listed Williamson’s height as “284” and his weight as “6’06.”
In a statement to The Associated Press, Williamson attorney, Jeffrey S. Klein, said those documents were “fraudulent.”
“The alleged ‘agreements’ and driver’s license attached to these papers are fraudulent — and neither Mr. Williamson nor his family know these individuals nor had any dealings with them,” Klein said. “We had previously alerted Ms. Ford’s lawyers to both this fact and that we had previously reported the documents to law enforcement as forgeries, but they chose to go ahead with another frivolous filing anyway.
“This is a desperate and irresponsible attempt to smear Mr. Williamson at the very time he has the opportunity to live his dream of playing professional basketball.”
The affidavit is from Donald Kreiss, a self-described entrepreneur who worked with athletes and agents in marketing relationships. He had recently contacted Ford then provided the affidavit last week outlining interactions with MMG and Williamson’s family, according to one of the filings.
Ford’s attorneys have sought to focus on Williamson’s eligibility. His lawsuit stated that Prime Sports violated North Carolina’s sports agent law, both by failing to include disclaimers about the loss of eligibility when signing the contract and the fact neither Prime Sports nor Ford were registered with the state.
WTA revises rankings system, adds 2 events as return nears
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The WTA Tour will allow players to count results from March 2019 through December 2020 under a revised rankings system when tennis resumes next month.
Players will count their best 16 results in singles and best 11 in doubles during that window to determine their rankings points. Results usually count over 52 weeks. Players cannot use the same event twice if it was played in both 2019 and 2020.
The change is similar to the revision made earlier this week by the ATP Tour. The rankings in both tours were frozen as of March 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Both tours will resume play in August. The WTA added two events to its provisional schedule Thursday, with the Prague Open in the Czech Republic and the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky, to be played the week of Aug. 10.
