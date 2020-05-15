Penguins’ Simon out 6-7 months following surgery
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Dominik Simon is out six to seven months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
Simon initially hurt the shoulder in a loss to the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 29 and underwent surgery on April 29. The team announced the procedure on Thursday. The surgery would preclude Simon from returning if the 2019-2020 NHL season resumes. The league is currently on “pause” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 25-year-old Simon had seven goals and 15 assists in 64 games this season for Pittsburgh.
NBC Sports announcers taking voluntary pay cuts
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — NBC’s on-air personalities are taking a pay cut through the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
NBC Sports Group President Pete Bevacqua said in a statement that the pay cuts are voluntary.
“Our on-air personalities reached out to see how they could contribute to helping our company during this difficult time … It’s another reminder of the truly great team we have at NBC Sports and how we’re all working together to get through this immense challenge,” Bevacqua said.
The pay cuts range from 5% to 10%.
