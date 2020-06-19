Ashby hits ace at Cumberland CC
CUMBERLAND — Jim Ashby hit a hole-in-one at the Cumberland Country Club on Wednesday.
He used a 7-iron on the Par 3 No. 12 hole and the shot was witnessed by Scott Shirer, Dave McCagh and Jeff Buser.
Pitt, West Virginia extend basketball ‘Backyard Brawl’ 2 more seasons
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The basketball version of the “Backyard Brawl” rivalry between West Virginia and Pittsburgh has been extended through the 2022-23 season.
The colleges separated by 75 miles have played 187 times since first meeting in 1906, with West Virginia holding a 99-88 advantage. The series took a break from 2013-16 because of conference realignment after Pitt left the Big East Conference to join the Atlantic Coast Conference and West Virginia left the Big East to become part of the Big 12 Conference.
The series began anew in 2017 with a four-year home-and-home agreement. The Mountaineers have won each of the first three meetings since the renewal. The final game of the original agreement is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Under the terms of the extension, Pitt will travel to face the Mountaineers in the 2021-22 season, with West Virginia visiting the Petersen Events Center in 2022-23.
Ohio State-Alabama set first home-and-home football series
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama and Ohio State have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.
The two powerhouse programs announced the matchups on Thursday.
The first game will take place in Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 18, 2027, with the Buckeyes coming to Tuscaloosa the following Sept. 9.
It is the first home-and-home meeting between Ohio State and Alabama. They have played four times, all in neutral site games. Ohio State won the last meeting 42-35 in the 2015 Sugar Bowl en route to the national title.
The Crimson Tide won the other three meetings.
Univ. of Florida ends ‘gator bait’ cheer
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida is ending its “gator bait” cheer at football games and other sports events because of its racial connotations, the school’s president announced Thursday in a letter making several other similar changes on campus.
Florida president Kent Fuchs said in a letter to the university’s faculty, students and staff that the cheer has a “horrific historic racist imagery” involving African American people, especially children, being used as bait for alligators.
“Accordingly, university athletics and the Gator Band will discontinue the use of the cheer,” Fuchs wrote.
The university’s sports teams in the Southeastern Conference are nicknamed the Gators, for the ubiquitous Florida reptile. In the past, the school’s band would strike up a “gator bait” tune and fans would respond with their arms doing a chomping motion while shouting the slogan.
The link to racism is borne out by news articles in years past. For example, in 1923, Time Magazine published a story about how “colored babies were being used for alligator bait” in Chipley, Florida.
“The infants are allowed to play in the shallow water while expert riflemen watch from concealment nearby,” the article said. “When a saurian (alligator) approaches this prey, he is shot by the riflemen.” The Chipley Chamber of Commerce responded to the Time article by calling it a “silly lie, false and absurd.”
The letter from Fuchs outlined a number of other steps the university in Gainesville, Florida, is taking on racial issues following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Floyd’s death has sparked nationwide protests focused on police brutality against African Americans.
Among other things, Fuchs said the university will require students, faculty and staff to be trained on “racism, inclusion and bias” and will also bring a new focus on the African American experience in the upcoming academic year.
The University of Florida, the state’s largest with about 52,000 students, is expected to reopen in the fall semester with restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak.
Mets sign Joe Suozzi for $20,000
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Boston College outfielder Joe Suozzi, whose father is a congressman representing parts of Queens and Long Island, has agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Mets that includes a $20,000 signing bonus.
The Eagles made the announcement. The Mets said they plan to announce all their amateur signings simultaneously at a later date.
He hit .414 with 14 runs and 16 RBIs and had a 14-game hitting streak in a season shortened to 15 games due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Suozzi was an economics major at B.C. and received a degree last month. He was bypassed in last week’s amateur draft, and he got the maximum bonus allowed this year for a non-drafted player residing in the U.S., Canada or Puerto Rico.
Thomas Suozzi was elected to congress in November 2016. He is a former Nassau County executive and mayor of Glen Cove.
Tennessee coach says running back Tim Jordan no longer with Volunteers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt says running back Tim Jordan is no longer on the team after he was arrested May 30 in Florida on gun and marijuana charges.
Jordan would have been a senior for the Volunteers, and the native of Bartow, Florida, played in 12 games last season. He finished third with 428 yards rushing on 104 carries with one touchdown, and he also caught six passes for 46 yards.
Asked about Jordan’s status on the Volunteers during a video conference call Thursday, Pruitt said only: “He is no longer on our team.”
Jordan was released on $2,000 bail May 30 after being arrested during a traffic stop that morning in Lakeland near his hometown. Detectives reportedly saw a vehicle speeding and swerving into the bicycle lane.
He was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, possessing narcotic paraphernalia and having 20 grams or less of cannabis.
