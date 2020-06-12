Jamie Kline aces No. 18 at CCC
CUMBERLAND — Jamie Kline hit a hole-in-one on the Par 3 No. 18 on Wednesday at the Cumberland Country Club.
Hitting from the white tee box, Kline used an 8-iron and the shot was witnessed by Nik Gates, Jared Fradiska and Butchy Blank.
NHL camps to potentially open July 10
The NHL and NHL Players’ Association gave the go-ahead Thursday for teams to open training camp on July 10 in the next step forward toward completing the pandemic-delayed season.
The league and union have already approved a 24-team playoff format but still need to decide on testing and health and safety protocols along with potential host cities for the games. This is no guarantee hockey is coming back amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think we have to be pretty cautious about that,” Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane said Thursday. “Hopefully, the owners and the commissioner and the players can all work out a deal that’s fair for everyone, and the players feel safe enough to come back and get back into some sort of normalcy here.”
Camps are expected to last two weeks, if not slightly longer. Under this timeline, exhibition games could begin as soon as July 24 with playoff games starting roughly a week later.
Setting a July 10 start for camps allows players to make arrangements to return to their home cities in light of quarantine regulations in the U.S. and Canada. Commissioner Gary Bettman said recently 17% of the league’s players were overseas.
“It’s obviously very helpful having the dates,” Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly said. “To go that long without any news or hard information in terms of a start time, it is tough, but I think it’s rolling now and hopefully now we can keep going in the right direction.”
Players were allowed to resume small-group, voluntary workouts and teams could open their training facilities Monday. Groups of players began skating this week, while others were waiting for a firm timeline to ramp up for games.
Tigers load up with more college bats
NEW YORK (AP) — The Detroit Tigers took a few more big swings at rebuilding their lineup.
And, they hope sooner rather than later.
After selecting Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson to open the Major League Baseball amateur draft Wednesday night, the Tigers used their first four picks Thursday on hitters they envision joining him in Detroit.
Ohio State catcher Dillon Dingler led off the draft’s second day as the No. 38 overall selection. The Tigers then took LSU outfielder Danny Cabrera 62nd overall, and Rice shortstop Trei Cruz — son of former big leaguer Jose Cruz Jr. and grandson of Jose Cruz — 11 picks later.
Detroit went back to Arizona State in the fourth round, taking Torkelson’s switch-hitting teammate Gage Workman. Both were drafted by the Tigers as third basemen.
The Astros had to wait a while to make their first selection in this year’s draft after having their first- and second-round pick stripped by Commissioner Rob Manfred as part of the team’s punishment for breaking rules against using electronics to steal signs during games.
The New York Yankees were one of the teams to raise questions about wrongdoing by the Astros. Coincidentally, Houston took a pitcher from the Bronx at No. 72, hard-throwing Mount Saint Michael Academy right-hander Alex Santos.
While Detroit focused on adding offense, Miami went all pitching — already considered the strength in the upper levels of its system — with its first five selections.
Minnesota right-hander Max Meyer was the No. 3 overall pick to the Marlins, and they followed with Oklahoma high school lefty Daxton Fulton (No. 40), Ball State righty Kyle Nicolas (No. 61), Coastal Carolina right-hander Zach McCambley (No. 75) and Vanderbilt lefty Jake Eder (No. 104).
Carroll regrets not signing Kaepernick
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revisited the team’s history with Colin Kaepernick on Thursday and expressed regret for not signing Kaepernick when given the opportunity.
Seattle brought Kaepernick in for a workout during the 2017 offseason and had another visit a year later canceled. At that time, Carroll said Seattle chose not to bring Kaepernick aboard because he was viewed as a starter, not a backup.
Carroll is reiterating that stance but says that in hindsight, he wishes he would have given Kaepernick a shot even if it meant a potentially awkward role as Russell Wilson’s backup. Carroll indicated that he believed Seattle passing on Kaepernick gave him a shot to be a starter elsewhere.
“I regret that we weren’t the one way back when that just did it, just to do it even though I thought that it wasn’t the right fit necessarily for us at the time,” Carroll said. “The reason that wasn’t the right fit is because I held him in such high regard I didn’t see him as a backup quarterback and I didn’t want to put him in that situation with Russ. And it just didn’t feel like the fit right so that’s the way I felt about it.
“I just wish it would happen. I wish we would have been a part of it when the time was available then.”
Seattle is believed to be the only team to have brought Kaepernick in for meetings and a workout since he last played in the league in 2016.
Carroll said the first call he received from another team about his conversations with Kaepernick happened earlier Thursday.
“After all of the time, the years that have passed, I never received a phone call, I never talked to another head coach about it, never talked to anybody about it until today. I got a phone call today,” Carroll said. “I’m not going to tell you who it was. I got a phone call today asking and inquiring about the situation. So somebody’s interested, you know, and we’ll see what happens with that.”
