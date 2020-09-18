Hearthstone Rehab, Gehauf teams win Fred McMillan Classic titles at CCC
CUMBERLAND — Troy Raines, Aaron Raines, David Hobel and Aaron Stevens, representing Hearthstone Rehab, shot a 55 to the win the Gross Division of the second annual Fred McMillan Golf Classic held Sunday at the Cumberland Country Club.
Jaison Gehauf, Sean Franklin, Eric Koelker and Wally Ingram shot a 51 to lead the Gehauf team the Net Division championship.
Closest to the pin winners were Hobel (No. 1), Jason Kinnie (No. 6), Jeff Snyder (No. 10), Jake Phares (No. 12) Aaron Lee (No. 15) and Stevens (No. 18). Phares won the longest drive contest and Dave Hijab had the straightest drive.
Charlotte, No. 12 North Carolina game canceled due to 49ers quarantine
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — This weekend’s game between No. 12 North Carolina and Charlotte has been canceled after the 49ers announced contact tracing had depleted their offensive line with several players placed into quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Charlotte announced the cancellation Thursday morning, two days before the Conference USA program that moved to the Bowl Subdivision ranks in 2015 was due to visit Chapel Hill for the first meeting between instate schools.
It marks the 14th game this season that has been canceled or postponed amid the pandemic. The latest move comes roughly a week before the Southeastern Conference is scheduled to open play and a day after the Big Ten announced it would try to go forward with football in October. The Pac-12 remains on hold for now.
In its release, Charlotte said there had been three positive cases among football players discovered through regular league-required testing during the past two weeks. Those individuals had been placed in isolation with medical care, while others impacted through contact tracing were told to quarantine for 14 days.
Charlotte didn’t specify exactly how many players were affected and said its home opener with Georgia State on Sept. 26 is still on.
Now the Tar Heels, who opened with last weekend’s win against Syracuse, have two straight open weekends on the schedule and aren’t set to play again until visiting Boston College on Oct. 3. In a statement, UNC athletics director Bubba Cunningham said the school would seek a replacement game for Sept. 26.
Team spokesman Jeremy Sharpe said Charlotte notified UNC during the Tar Heels’ morning practice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.