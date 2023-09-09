Frostburg State at Wheeling
FROSTBURG STATE (1-0, 0-0 MEC) VS WHEELING (1-0, 0-0 NEC)
-When: Saturday, August 9, 2023
-Where: Wheeling, W. Va.
-Stadium: Bishop Schmitt Field (2,200)
-Kickoff: 1 p.m.
-Live Audio: (99.5 DZN Cumberland)
-Live Stats: (Wheeling Live Stats)
SERIES BREAKDOWN
-All-Time Series: Fifth Meeting
-First Meeting: 2019, FSU 42-12
-Last Meeting:2022, WU 31-27
-Streak: N/A
GAME NOTES
-LAST TIME OUT FOR FROSTBURG STATE
-Frostburg State opened the 2023 season by spoiling the first ever night football game on the campus of the University of New Haven last Thursday, defeating the preseason NE-10 favorites 27-24 in overtime. An overall classic of a football game began with the Bobcats trailing 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. FSU would get into gear in the second, with a 39 yard touchdown pass to redshirt sophomore WR Jeremiah Gibson for the first score of 2023. following a New Haven field goal, sophomore RB Sean Aaron would dive in from four yards out to give the Bobcats a 17-14 lead going into the half. The teams would trade scores in the third, and going into the fourth FSU would trail 24-21. FSu would convert on a fake punt attempt for 23 yards to keep the game tying drive alive, which saw senior K Dayne Koontz tie things at 24-24. FSU would score first in overtime via field goal, which would shift the pressure to the defense to keep the Chargers out of the end zone. UNH would opt for a 4th and 2 try from the 17 to keep their touchdown hopes alive instead of a field goal try, and the Bobcats would stop the Chargers one yard shy of a conversion to grab the victory. FSU has now won four straight opening week contests.
-SCOUTING THE CARDINALS
-The Cardinals opened 2023 at home against the Seton Hill Griffins from the PSAC in a home contest also on a Thursday night. The first half of play saw a low scoring affair between the two, with the Griffins holding a 10-7 margin at the break, a lone four yard touchdown pass marking the Cardinal offense. Wheeling would take the second half by storm, with a 14 point unanswered surge offensively, both via a one yard rush and a 26 yard pass. Moving into the fourth, the Griffins would score early, but the Cardinal offense would once again go 14 points unanswered, giving them a 35-17 lead. A late score from the Griffins was not enough, and the Cardinals would take care of business, 35-24. Wheeling has now won five of their last seven games at Bishop Schmitt Field.
-FROSTBURG STATE HEAD COACH
-Eric Wagoner enters his second season as head coach of the Football program, having spent the previous two seasons as the team's defensive coordinator. Wagoner came to Frostburg after serving on the coaching staff at the University of Saint Francis in Indiana for the last 12 years, having been the program's DC for seven seasons. He helped the Cougars win NAIA National Championships in 2016 & 2017 and he was named the 2016 Football Scoop NAIA Coordinator of the Year. In 2016, his defensive squad finished second in the country in scoring (18.4) and second in rushing defense (101.0 ypg). In '17, his Cougar defensive squad led the nation in scoring defense (17.2) and finished first in both total defense (298.0) and rushing defense (92.0). In 2018, he helped the defense to second in NAIA in rushing defense (99.6). Wagoner also served as the Cougars' special team's coordinator and his unit led the Mid State Football Association in kick returns five times in a seven-year stretch. Those return groups also returned eight kicks for TDs.
-WHEELING HEAD COACH
-Zac Bruney has been with Wheeling since the formation of the program in 2018. His program continues to take strides year-by-year, recording their first season over the .500 mark at 7-4 in 2022. Last seasons wins over Frostburg State and the second straight victory over West Liberty in "The City Game" capped of the best season in the young program history. Before Wheeling, Bruney worked with the highly successful DII program Mount Union as an offensive coordinator from 2009-2012.
-MEC OPENS STRONG
- The MEC went 7-4 in opening weekend play, and did so in quite a fashion. Three teams recorded over 400 yards of total offense last weekend, led by West Virginia State with 457 yards. (Frostburg State, 429; West Liberty, 403), Five MEC schools rushed for over 100 yards during the opening weekend of the season, led by 173 yards from Frostburg State and six of the contests were decided by four points or less, with the MEC going 4-2 in those situations.
-2023 MEC PRESEASON POLL
-Frostburg State was picked second in the preseason voting with 88 points and the remaining first-place vote. The Bobcats won a share of the 2021 MEC Football title before finishing third in the standings in 2022 with a league mark of 7-3. Frostburg State returns several play makers on offense, including quarterback Graham Walker and running back Sean Aaron.
-2023 TEAM CAPTAINS
-The following players have been named team captains for the 2023 season:
-Sr. OL Michael Hudren #68
-Gr. QB Graham Walker #18
- Sr. K Dayne Koontz #37
- Jr. DE Yasir Holmes #8
- R-Jr. LB Colby Street #0
-ALL SEASON LONG ON 99.5 DZN
-Join Colin Kirkwood all season long on 99.5 DZN FM for radio coverage of Frostburg State Football. Games are available on local radio as well as online via www.995wdzn.com. Be sure to drop by the radio home of the Bobcats for pregame and postgame coverage of the Bobcats.
-HOLDING ON STRONG
-Once again the Bobcats find themselves within the top ten in the country in time of possession. The tally of 33:33 in week one give them the ninth place in the rankings of the young season.
-OFFENSIVE OUTPUT
-Sophomore RB Sean Aaron scored two touchdowns a week ago, vaulting him into the top 20 in the country in total points scored at 19th and into the top 15 in touchdowns, being situated at 14th.
-ONE OF FEW
-FSU allowed zero sacks in week one, putting them alongside 37 other programs out of 160+ at the Division II level of competition.
