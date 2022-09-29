FROSTBURG — In the battle of the Bobcats, Frostburg State and West Virginia Wesleyan tied 1-1 Wednesday in at Bobcat Stadium.
"I thought the boys put in a good shift," Frostburg State assistant coach Phillipp Wank said. "We played with way more courage today then the games before. Today we connected the midfield with the offense. I think they would've deserved more than this result, in the end it's a tie. We're very proud of how this team presented itself today."
Frostburg (2-5-3, 1-5-3 Mountain East) led 1-0 at halftime but Wesleyan (4-2-3, 2-2-3 Mountain East) tied it in the second half on a penalty kick.
The first 15 minutes of the game featured a combined three shots. After about 25 minutes of scoreless action, Frostburg took the lead with 20:48 left in the first half. Renzo Vargas found the bottom right corner off an assist by Blake Hoskins.
"It was very important," Wank said. "It changed a lot of the dynamic. This was the phase where the game got more into our hands. After this goal, I think West Virginia Wesleyan was shocked. We controlled them until halftime and knew they would come out with a lot of rage in the second half."
The goal led to Frostburg finding some shots on offense. It went into halftime with a 7-4 edge in shots.
"They actually switched to a new system," Wank said. "They went to a back four in the second half and we just didn't wanna switch a gear down. We wanted to switch a gear up. We wanted to finish in the second half and I think the boys did a phenomenal job."
There were also a lot of fouls called in the first half. Wesleyan had eight called against them while Frostburg had five. On several occasions, the lead official failed to signal to stop the clock.
Wank declined to comment on the officiating, however, both teams were noticeably upset throughout the game.
Frostburg held Wesleyan without a shot most of the second half. Wesleyan did not attempt a shot until there was 22:40 left to play.
"We neutralized them pretty well because both teams played with a back three against two strikers," Wank said. "The midfield neutralized each other pretty well. The first 10 minutes they came out and they pressed us very high. After 10 minutes, when their pressure was broken, we were getting better into the game and we got shots on goal."
Wesleyan scored with 22:21 left on a penalty goal by Sinare Emre Deniz. Frostburg was visibly upset at the call since it seemed that Emre Deniz fell down without contact from a Frostburg player.
At the 75:54 mark, Frostburg head coach Keith Byrnes was given a red card and was ejected for arguing with an official over a call.
Frostburg had several good looks on goal in the final two minutes but failed to finish. They tried a header in the final seconds that was saved to end the game.
"Sometimes this is soccer," Wank said. "You're one inch too late or you're not right on point but we put the center back up top like we wanted to and I think they did a great job. The last inches were missing for us today."
Frostburg finished with a 15-8 edge in shots and 7-2 in shots on goal. Wesleyan had a 5-4 advantage in corner kicks. There were 32 combined fouls called in the game with 17 on Frostburg and 15 on Wesleyan.
Parker Shugars started in goal for Frostburg and made one save. Bryant Sheffield saved six shots for Wesleyan.
'Parker did a very solid job today," Wank said. "He had some great saves. He gave us a lot of stability in the back."
Frostburg hosts Shepherd on Saturday at 2 p.m. Wesleyan entertains Notre Dame of Ohio on Sunday at 1 p.m.
"The last two games before this we defended very well," Wank said. "We had a great shape in the back but the connection to the attacking third was missing. We managed to get this going today again and just have to combine these two qualities."
