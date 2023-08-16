BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Frostburg State and the Mountain East Conference have released the preseason football poll for the 2023 season.
The Bobcats are picked to finish second in the MEC for the second year in a row, after ultimately finishing third in 2022.
Frostburg saw multiple highs in their 8-3 season in 2022, including their first ever victory over Notre Dame College on Homecoming in double overtime and picking up another win over local rival Fairmont State on regional television.
Entering his second season as head coach, Eric Wagoner believes his team is capable of big things in 2023.
“We’re excited to get started and looking forward to the season. It should be fun to see how a competitive Mountain East Conference shakes out.”
The Bobcats return several playmakers on offense, including quarterback Graham Walker, running back Sean Aaron and wide receiver Jordan Marcucci, while having to replace All-American offensive lineman Gottlieb Ayedze up front.
Frostburg State’s 10-game regular season kicks off on Aug. 31 on the road at New Haven, Connecticut, at 6 p.m., and the home opener is Sept. 16 against West Liberty at Bobcat Stadium beginning at 1 p.m.
Notre Dame College was unanimously voted as the preseason favorite.
The Falcons have won at least a share of the last five MEC titles, including outright championships in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022. Notre Dame finished the 2022 season with a 9-3 overall record, including a 9-1 mark in MEC play to win the league title.
Notre Dame also earned the No. 5 seed in NCAA Super Region 1 and lost in an opening-round thriller to Ashland, 20-13, in the 2022 NCAA Football Playoffs.
Notre Dame will be faced with replacing record-setting quarterback Chris Brimm and linebacker Nate Moore, the 2022 MEC Defensive Player of the Year, this season.
Charleston was voted third in the MEC Preseason Poll with 74 points. The Golden Eagles went 6-4 in league play a season ago and return several pieces from last season’s high-scoring offense, including MEC Offensive Freshman of the Year running back Chavon Wright, quarterback Javone Howard and wide receiver Marquan Herron.
Concord finished fourth just behind Charleston in the preseason voting with 72 points. The Mountain Lions finished second in the MEC standings a year ago with an 8-2 record in league play. The Mountain Lions return a number of pieces from their record-setting offense a season ago, including quarterback Jack Mangel, running back Thurlow Wilkins, wide receiver Kris Copeland and offensive lineman Bo Rowland. CU will have to replace All-American and record-setting receiver Jarod Bowie on the outside.
Glenville State was slotted fifth in the preseason voting with 54 points. The Pioneers won four of their final five games last season and finished the year with a 7-4 overall record (6-4 MEC).
UNC Pembroke (50), Wheeling (49) and West Virginia State (45) occupied the next three spots in the preseason poll with just five points separating the three teams. Fairmont State (38) was picked to finish ninth in 2023, followed by West Liberty (25) and West Virginia Wesleyan (10) rounding out the poll.
