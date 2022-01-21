FROSTBURG — Canaan Bartley and Torrin Stephens each scored 13 points as Frostburg State overcame a 12-point halftime deficit by scoring 51 second-half points to defeat West Virginia Wesleyan 76-67 Wednesday at Bobcat Arena.
Frostburg State’s balanced scoring — nine players had at least five points — offset Wesleyan’s three players who eclipsed double figures, led by Jayden Hibbitt’s game-high 18 points. Anthony Craven Jr. scored 16 and Braeden McGrew added 10. Tommie Pope and Daunte Gardner each had eight, but no one else scored more than three.
FSU’s Sean Brown Jr. added 10 points, Bo Schene and Agyei Edwards each had seven, Justin Roseme scored six, and Michael Tate Jr., Jaylon Johnson and Jihar Wlliams all scored five points.
Frostburg State’s bench outscored Wesleyan’s 43-12.
The game was tied twice and FSU took the lead for good on a layup by Roseme with 7:35 on the clock after trailing by as much as 16 with more than 15 minutes to play. Edwards’ 3-pointer at the 11-minute mark tied the game for the last time at 53-all.
Wesleyan led at halftime, 37-25.
FSU improves to 6-11 overall and 4-7 in the Mountain East Conference. It visits Fairmont State today at 4 p.m.
Allegany 61 Dundalk 57
DUNDALK — Jordan Johnson came off the bench and scored a game-high 25 points to lead Allegany College of Maryland to a four-point victory over host Dundalk, ending the Lions home unbeaten streak at six games.
Johnson made 11 field goals including two 3-pointers and 1 of 3 free throws.
Brandon Emmanual added 14 points and had a double-double with 11 rebounds.
Dundalk, who trailed 31-24 at halftime, got to within one several times in the second half and was led by Murray Grant and Jordan Foster, who both had 13 points. Amear Johnson added 11 and reserve Balenga Kabassu scored 12.
Allegany (10-6 overall, 5-2 Maryland JUCO) hosts Prince George’s today at 3 p.m. at Bob Kirk Arena.
WVU Potomac St. 100 Butler 80
KEYSER, W.Va. — Malik Lacewell scored 31 points to lead four WVU Potomac State players in double figures as the Catamounts defeated visiting Butler County Community College Wednesday night at Lough Gymnasium.
Julian Sanks scored a game-high 45 points for Butler.
Lacewell, a sophomore guard, made 10 of 15 shots from the field including eight 3-pointers. He was 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.
A Lacewell 3 three minutes into the second half gave the Catamounts their first double-digit lead of the game at 64-53. The Catamounts were able to extend it to as many as 24 points before sealing the 100-80 win.
Richard Law added 17 points, Isaac James 13 and Cavonte Duncan had 10 for the Catamounts. Juliyen Johnson, Carter Williams and Volkan Ergen each had nine.
Butler’s Troy Loughry added 15 points and Mattix Clement had 12.
The Catamounts led 52-47 at halftime.
Potomac State (8-8) hosts Garrett College on Monday at 7 p.m.
