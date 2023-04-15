FROSTBURG — Frostburg State split its doubleheader with Wheeling on Friday, winning the opener 9-2 and losing the second 14-11 at Bob Wells Field.
“It’s two good teams, two teams battling for the top of the MEC North,” Frostburg head coach Anthony Williams said. “We did a nice job against their starter in the first game. In game two, we just didn’t make enough pitches in key moments.”
The Bobcats (19-15, 11-7 Mountain East Conference) took an early lead in game one and never looked back.
The Cardinals (18-15, 8-10 MEC) responded in game two by scoring four early runs and fought off Frostburg’s comeback attempt to split the day’s games.
The Bobcats took an early lead in the opener on an RBI single from Ethan Kiple.
Frostburg added to its lead the following inning as Danny Estrada went deep to right for a three-run home run. The Bobcats led 4-0 through two innings.
“Anytime you can get runs with two outs is big,” Williams said. “But a three-run homer is especially big. A big moment for us, kinda allowed us to breathe and settle in.”
On the first pitch of the fourth inning, Lucas Rawlin went deep to center for a solo home run to put Wheeling on the board.
Frostburg responded with two runs in the fourth including an RBI double from Stafford Allison. Up 6-1, a fielder’s choice in the fifth added a run to the Bobcats lead.
“We talk about it all the time, response innings,” Williams said. “Our offense kind of feeds on that, they want to respond. Our guys did a great job of that.”
In the top of the sixth, Braden Killens went deep to right to make it 7-2.
Frostburg added a pair of runs in the sixth including an RBI double by Trevor Jones to push the lead to seven runs.
“We did the simple things really well,” Williams said. “Swung at the good pitches and took the bad ones. It sounds pretty little league, but that’s what we did.”
Max Proctor pitched a complete game for the Bobcats, allowing four hits, two runs and one walk while striking out 11.
“Max’s slider was really on, that was his go-to pitch,” Williams said. “He pitched backwards to a lot of guys that were aggressive. Wheeling’s a good fastball hitting team, so he was able to mix speeds and keep them off balance.”
Allison, Estrada, Kiple and Randy Steen each finished with two hits. Estrada hit a triple and a home run while Allison hit a pair of doubles.
“Stafford’s been scrapping at the bottom for more playing time,” Williams said. “He’s been hot lately, so we’ve been riding him. He did a nice job today. Danny’s a guy we’re always gonna lean on, sets the tone.”
Kody McCarley went six innings for the Cardinals, allowing nine hits, eight earned runs with five strikeouts.
Game two was a back-and-forth offensive shootout. The teams combined for 25 runs and 23 hits.
“I think it’s the two best offenses in the MEC North,” Williams said. “We knew once the starters came out early, it was a battle of who could hit the most.”
Frostburg’s starter was AJ Campbell. He struggled with both command and control and threw three wild pitches in the first inning.
He hit the first batter and made a throwing error allowing the second batter to reach first. An RBI by Killens drove in two runs to give Wheeling a 2-0 lead.
After throwing three consecutive wild pitches, one scoring a run and walking a batter, he forced a groundout for the game’s first out.
“He just wasn’t in sync,” Williams said. “He didn’t have his best stuff today. But he’s been pretty good for us, so we look forward to him bouncing back.”
Thomas Keger tripled down the right field line scoring one and making it a 4-0 Cardinals lead.
Campbell’s day was done after a 1/3 of an inning pitched. He allowed two hits, four runs and a walk.
The Bobcats rallied in the bottom of the first with six runs. After loading the bases with one out, Bryce Curry singled to left to put Frostburg on the board.
“Anytime you can put some runs up, everyone can breathe and relax,” Williams said. “We can almost reset the game at that point.”
A hit batter and a walk with the bases loaded each scored a run, and a groundout tied the game at 4.
Both starting pitchers failed to last one inning, as Wheeling’s starter Hayden Wilcox also left after a 1/3 of an inning pitched. He allowed three hits, five runs and a walk.
With one out, Steen singled to center and brought home two runs to give Frostburg a 6-4 lead.
“I told the team, we gave up four in the first inning,” Williams said. “No one ever wants to do that, but I was happy we came back and responded.”
The Bobcats added a pair of runs in the second including an RBI single by Jones. Wheeling responded in the third with a Keger RBI double to cut its deficit to 8-7.
Jones answered in the fourth with a two-run homer to deep left to push the Frostburg lead to 10-7.
The Cardinals responded in the fifth, scoring on an error and a Christian Boyles RBI single to make it 10-9.
After loading the bases, Killens hit a grand slam to right center to give Wheeling a 13-10 lead.
“It was a first pitch fastball away,” Williams said. “The last time up, he jumped on a first pitch curveball for a base hit. We tried to get ahead with a fastball, credit to him he put a good swing on it.”
Frostburg added a run in the fifth on a Kiple RBI single to cut the deficit to 13-11.
The Cardinals scored in the seventh on a fielding error at second base.
Errors were a problem for the Bobcats in the nitecap. They committed four with two leading to runs.
“We didn’t take care of the baseball,” Williams said. “Neither did they, they allowed us to creep back in. But we made some critical errors that allowed extra runs to score.”
Frostburg used six pitchers in game two with Joe Pippen lasting the longest. He went 3 2/3 innings, allowing six hits, five runs and a walk with three strikeouts.
“I thought Joe’s mix of pitches was a good matchup against them,” Williams said. “He did fairly well, started faltering command of his breaking ball towards the end.”
Jones and Kiple each had three hits with Jones driving in three runs.
The Cardinals used three other pitchers with Kenny Jinks lasting the longest. He went 4 2/3 innings, allowing eight hits, six runs and a walk with six strikeouts.
Boyles, Killens and Keger each had three hits for Wheeling.
The teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. Frostburg then travels to play Seton Hill on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
“Seton Hill’s a good team,” Williams said. “Good PSAC (Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference) team that’s usually a contender. That’s the whole point in playing them, we’ll look forward to that challenge.”
