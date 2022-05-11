FROSTBURG — Frostburg State swept a doubleheader against Fairmont State on Monday to win 3 of 4 in the series to split the Mountain East Conference North Division title with the Falcons.
With a 22-10 conference record, the Bobcats equaled Fairmont State’s record for the co-title. Because of the head-to-head, Frostburg will be the division’s No. 1 seed in the MEC tournament later this week.
Frostburg State (32-15) opens the postseason against No. 3-seeded Glenville State on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in Beckley, West Virginia.
If the Bobcats win, then they face the winner of Fairmont State and Concord on Friday at 7 p.m. If they lose, then they play the loser of Charleston and Notre Dame on Friday at noon.
In the first game on Monday, Frostburg State plated four runs in the fourth to erase an early 3-0 hole and tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the sixth. Hayden Ford was the winning pitcher, allowing four runs on five hits in 4 1/3 frames of work, and Will Grove pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.
Danny Estrada and Trevor Jones both had three-hit games. Jones doubled and drove in three runs. Jack Maruskin doubled, and Nick Benitez was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
Tyler Haskins, Jacob Goodnight and Zachary Musgrove all doubled for Fairmont State. Steven Ricketts took the loss.
In Game 2, the Bobcats outlasted Fairmont State in an extra-inning thriller, with Nick Trey launching a two-out, three-run, walk-off home run in the 10th to give Frostburg State the North’s No. 1 seed.
Frostburg led 5-1 entering the fifth before Fairmont State retook the lead with a five-run inning. The Bobcats leveled the tally in the sixth, and the teams played three straight scoreless innings before Trey’s long ball.
Estrada went 4 for 6 with a home run, a double and two RBI; AJ Campbell tripled and doubled; Benitez doubled and singled; and Bryce Jackson, Chase O’Dell and Christian Shertzer all doubled.
Campbell picked up the win for FSU, and Noah Armstrong took the loss. Goodnight and PJ Lanham tripled for Fairmont State, and Musgrove doubled twice.
