FROSTBURG — The Frostburg State women’s soccer team continued its winning start to the year with a dominant 5-0 display against Wheeling on Saturday afternoon.
FSU wasted no time taking the lead, as junior Caroline Burton played in fellow junior Toni Fiocco-Mizer, who had an easy finish on her left foot in the middle of the box for a 1-0 lead inside five minutes.
The Bobcats continued to pepper Wheeling’s goal with shots, but Burton and junior Dez Mortimer were both denied by keeper Mikayla Yarwood.
Sophomore Carolyn DeSena got the cushion Frostburg desired, as she had an easy header on the doorstep of the goal after a defensive miscue crashed off the crossbar.
With just three minutes left until the half, sophomore Cat Smith added to her goal tally, rising highest on a corner from sophomore Keely Knotts to take a 3-0 lead.
Within five minutes of the second half, Frostburg put the game away with another goal from Smith and a goal from sophomore Mackenzie Alonso to put FSU up 5-0.
Sophomore keeper Katie Sterne came on in place of junior Ashley Bilger and made a couple quality saves to preserve the clean sheet. Sterne, an Allegany grad, was the co-recipient of the 2019 Miriam Sincell, Esq., area Goalkeeper of the Year Award.
Sophomore Madi Allen impressed in her forward role, testing Yarwood on multiple occasions and providing for teammates, but FSU was unable to find a sixth goal, ending with their fourth straight shutout win.
The four wins to start the season are the most for the program since 2012.
The Bobcats are back in action on Wednesday on the road against West Liberty, with kick-off set for 6 p.m.
Potomac State 8 Patrick Henry 0
KEYSER, W.Va. — Naveah Hamborsky had a four-goal game, and WVU Potomac State rolled against Patrick Henry on Saturday.
The Catamounts had a 53-0 edge in shots, but that only netted them a 2-0 lead at halftime. Hamborsky and Kelsey O’Neal found the back of the net prior to the intermisison.
O’Neal was the 2019 area girls soccer Player of the Year while at Allegany.
Hamborsky had a hat trick after halftime. Morgan Pyles (Hampshire), Nicole McManamay (Hampshire) and Shakhia Conn scored a goal each.
“We did a great job with keeping possession, switching points of attack and creating scoring opportunities,” PSC head coach Mo Pratt said. We have to do a better job of finishing. It was nice to be succesful at some of the things we’ve been working on, hopefully we can keep the momentum and continue to improve.”
Potomac State (2-2) hosts the College of Southern Maryland on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.