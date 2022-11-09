FROSTBURG — The Frostburg State women’s soccer team became the school’s first-ever program selection to an NCAA tournament at the Division II level, earning the second seed in the Atlantic Region.
The Bobcats will travel to Erie, Pennsylvania, to face off against No. 7 seed Kutztown on Friday, as third-seeded Gannon University was selected as a tournament host.
FSU finished the year with an 18-1-2 record, tying the program record for wins in a season. The Golden Bears were 9-5-4 as the last team to receive a bid to the tournament.
It is the second-ever matchup between the schools, as they faced each other a season ago at the D2 in the DMV Tournament, which Kutztown narrowly won 2-1 on a last-second goal.
