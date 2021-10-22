FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Coming off of a 41-17 Homecoming victory, Frostburg State (6-1) travels to Fairmont this afternoon to play a Mountain East Conference game against the Fighting Falcons.
Today’s kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
The Bobcats won the only game in the series so far, taking a 41-34 double overtime victory at Fairmont State’s Duvall-Rosier Field on Sept. 26, 2019.
The Falcons would go up 28-9 at the end of the third quarter, but the Bobcats stormed back to tie things when Gavin Lavat scored the tying touchdown from four yards out with under a minute remaining. Lincoln Ikwubuo caught the winning touchdown from the nine.
Last week, the Bobcats defeated the Wheeling Cardinals at Bobcat Stadium. After the Cardinals scored first, FSU built a 24-10 lead by the halftime. Graduate student Zae Giles returned the opening kickoff of the second half 91 yards for the score and later in the quarter, he pulled in a 65-yard pass from redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Walker.
Walker is the conference leader with 16 touchdown passes.
On defense, senior Carl Igweh had a career day with six sacks, setting a new school and MEC single game record.
Bobcat Junior Luke Freeman ranks fourth in the MEC in the tackles for loss after seven weeks with nine solo tackles, five assists for an 11.5 total and 59 yards. Additionally, senior Hauns White ranks eighth in the conference with nine solo, two assists for a total of 10 and 49 yards. Igweh entered the top five this week as well at number two with 11 solos, eight assisted for a total of 15 and 86 yards.
Senior Malik Morris sits fourth in receiving leaders for the conference with 27 receptions for 561 yards, 6 touchdowns, with a 80.1 yards a game.
Senior running back Lavat is 456 yards away from being the all-time leading rusher at Frostburg State and Morris is also 401 yards away from being the school’s all-time leading receiver.
Fairmont State (3-4) ranks seventh in MEC in scoring offense (22.6), eighth in scoring defense (24.1), sixth in total offense (355.0) and eighth in total defense (385.7). The Falcons are third in passing offense (246.0) and 12th in passing defense (275.4).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.