BECKLEY, W. Va.— Frostburg State started the season off strong, sweeping the opening series against Bluefield State. The Bobcats won 22-5 on Saturday, and 4-3 and 13-8 in a Sunday doubleheader.
In the opening game, senior Jack Maruskin took the mound and struck out six of the 15 batters he faced and only gave up one run. Frostburg opened the game up with a two-run triple from junior Trevor Jones.
FSU would tack on five additional runs before an answer from Bluefield in the fourth, making the score 7-1. In the sixth, the Bobcats crossed the plate five times, the final tally a RBI double from senior Josh Netterville and made the score 12-1.
Bluefield would make a push in the bottom of the seventh to the score to 14-5, but the Bobcats would add a run in the eighth and another six in the final inning for a 22-5 win. Max Proctor was FSU’s winning arm after allowing four runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Alfredo Carrion batted 1 for 4 with two RBIs, and Jordan Varela-Payne roped a triple to lead the Bluefield effort. Left-handed pitched Austin Stambaugh took the loss, surrendering six runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched.
In game one on Sunday afternoon, both starters took clean games into the third inning. That changed when Jones hit a triple that allowed freshman Danny Estrada to cross the plate and put the Bobcats up 1-0.
Garret Hladilek tied up the affair with an RBI single for Bluefield in the third.
After three scoreless frames by both sides, the Bobcats opened their ambush with a hard-hit single from Maruskin that allowed both Netterville and senior Bryce Jackson to score. Senior Jack Lawrence laid down a sacrifice bunt, allowing Maruskin to score making it a 4-1 game going into the bottom of the seventh.
Bluefield State scored two runs of their own in the seventh on an RBI groundout from Carrion and a run-scoring Cole Cote single but fell short as Frostburg took game two of the series, 4-3.
Ben Vok tossed three solid innings of one-run ball on four hits to start, and Ethan Kiple took the torch, throwing three scoreless frames on just two hits while striking out four. Jacob Stretch picked up the save, his first of the campaign.
In game three, the Bobcats attacked early in the first with RBI singles from Jones and Maruskin. Senior Nick Benitez singled to left field to allow Kiple to score in the third.
Bluefield answered with three runs, keeping the game within reach at 4-3 at the end of the third. The Bobcats’ offense exploded in the top of the fifth as Jackson drove in a run and then blasted three-run moonshot to further extend the Bobcats lead to 12-3.
Jackson was 3 for 4 at the dish with four runs and four ribbies.
The visitors garnered some momentum in the sixth with three runs, but a Maruskin double down the right field line would allow Jackson to score sealing the game and giving the victory to the Bobcats, 13-8.
With the wins, the Bobcats start the season 3-0 and Bluefield State fell to 4-5 on the season.
The Bobcats will be back in action when they travel to Wilson, N.C. to take on both Chowan and Mid-Atlantic Christian on Friday at 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM.
