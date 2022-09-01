FROSTBURG — Mountain East Conference champion Frostburg State prepares for its title defense as the 2022 football season kicks off tonight at 7 p.m.
The Bobcats will host six games at Bobcat Stadium this season, one more than the season prior, beginning with its season and home opener against the American International Yellow Jackets of the Northeast-10 Conference in a first-ever meeting between the two schools.
The Bobcats begin Mountain East competition when the West Virginia State Yellow Jackets come to Frostburg for a 1 p.m. matchup on Sept. 10.
Frostburg State then opens road play at the University of Charleston on Sept. 17 at noon, looking to keep their undefeated record against the Golden Eagles after last season’s 30-24 double overtime thriller from Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats close out the month of September at home on Sept. 24 against Concord at 1 p.m.
October begins with the longest trip of the season when the Bobcats hit the road to North Carolina to take on the UNC Pembroke Braves on Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.
The schedule does not let up following a tough road contest when Frostburg State returns home for Homecoming, looking to avenge its lone loss from last season when the Notre Dame College Falcons visit Western Maryland for the first time since 2019 with kickoff scheduled at 1 p.m.
After a trip to Wheeling to take on the Cardinals on Oct. 15 at 1 p.m., the Bobcats have a quick turn around as Fairmont State travels to Bobcat Stadium for the annual regionally televised game on MASN and ATT SportsNet Pittsburgh on another Thursday night game, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.
The regular season home finale follows when Alderson Broaddus visits on Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.
The two regular season games in November see the Bobcats visit West Virginia Wesleyan Nov. 5 for a 1 p.m. kickoff and the regular season finale on Nov. 12 at West Liberty at 1 p.m.
With full Division II membership now confirmed at Frostburg State, the Bobcats are eligible for the NCAA Playoffs following the regular season should they qualify.
All Frostburg State Football home games will be available for video streaming via the Bobcat Sports Network on MECTV and all 11 games will be available live on the radio via 99.5 DZN Cumberland as well as digital audio streams from the same platform.
