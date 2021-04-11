FROSTBURG — Frostburg State defeated Broaddus Saturday afternoon 55-0.
The win moves the Bobcats to 2-1 on the season while the Battlers move to 0-4.
The Bobcats were led by redshirt freshman Graham Walker with three passing touchdowns, 173 yards passing and 39 yards rushing in the win.
Redshirt first-year Evan Branch led Frostburg in rushing with 121 yards on the ground. Senior Malik Morris had six catches for 116 yards and one touchdown. Junior Dayne Culpen finished with eight tackles while senior Zach Strand had seven tackles and two sacks on the day.
The Bobcat defense got things rolling with a quick three-and-out to start the game. Senior Malcolm Facey broke off for a 35-yard gain to put the Bobcats in scoring position.
Facey was able to punch the ball in the endzone on the following play to put Frostburg up 7-0 in the first quarter. The Bobcats scored again before the end of the first quarter when Walker connected with sophomore George Richardson to put FSU up 14-0.
Walker found redshirt junior Nate Forte on a naked bootleg increasing the Bobcats lead to 21-0. After another defense stand only giving up two yards on three plays to force a Battler punt, FSU went on six-minute drive capped of by a Facey two-yard run into the endzone giving Frostburg a 28-0 lead.
FSU got the ball back after a sack from Strand to force the visitors to punt. The Bobcats went on a two-minute drive the length of the field that ended with a sophomore Dayne Koontz field goal giving Frostburg a 31-0 advantage going into halftime.
The Bobcats only scored once in the third quarter, coming after a failed fourth down conversion by the Battlers. Senior Chad Palmer found Morris in the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown catch putting FSU up 38-0.
Alderson Broaddus’ best drive of the day was upended by a sophomore Leonard Scott forced fumble picked up by Culpen who returned the ball 38 yards into Battler territory. Frostburg finished off the drive with a field goal from Koontz to go up 41-0 with 13:09 left in the game.
Walker got his third touchdown of the game connecting with redshirt first-year Max Davis for another score. The final scoring drive of the day for the Bobcats came on the ground when senior Aizsha Horne rushed in for a nine-yard touchdown to earn the 55-0 victory.
Frostburg returns to action Saturday as it travels to UNC Pembroke to take on the Braves.
