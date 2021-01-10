FROSTBURG — The Frostburg State men defeated West Virginia Wesleyan, 81-77, on Sunday evening. Junior Agyei Edwards earned 27 points on the night along with four rebounds and three assists.
FSU advances to 1-1 on the season while WVWC falls to 0-2.
After a 6-0 run by West Virginia Wesleyan, FSU went on a 7-0 scoring run powered by a layup and three pointer from Edwards, giving Frostburg the 7-6 edge. With 3:54 left in the first half, Edwards nailed another three-point shot, followed by a layup, to put FSU up 36-34.
Two free throws from first-year Kenneth Davis on the next possession pushed the Frostburg lead 38-34. A layup from Edwards with four seconds left closed the half and gave FSU the advantage 42-38.
After the teams traded baskets to open the second half, Frostburg jumped out to a 15-point lead fueled by a jumper from graduate student Canaan Bartley. Senior Jihar Williams added a three pointer to make the score 57-42.
After WVWC re-gained the lead, Frostburg went on a 7-0 scoring run that featured two three pointers from Williams and a layup from Bartley to take a 76-69 advantage with 4:13 left in the game.
After two made free throws by Edwards, WVWC successfully made a three-point basket to put the visitors down only 78-77. With a minute left in the game, sophomore Jaylon Johnson hit a fast break layup putting Frostburg back up 80-77.
A big defensive stand, along with a free throw from Edwards, secured the first win of the season for Frostburg.
Bartley finished the night with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Williams scored 14 points, shooting four-of-seven from deep.
FSU are back in action on Wednesday as they take on the Wheeling Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. at Bobcat Arena.
