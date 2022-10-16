WHEELING, W.Va. — After a resounding win over a ranked opponent a week ago, Frostburg State dropped a tough battle at Wheeling, West Virginia, 31-27, on Saturday.
On the Bobcats’ final drive, they drove 48 yards on nine plays to get down to the Wheeling 28-yard line, but Fabian McNichols intercepted a Graham Walker pass in the end zone with 1:38 left to seal the game.
That series was one of two for Frostburg State in the quarter that ate up more than five minutes of game time. Still facing a 31-27 deficit, FSU went on an 11-play, 53-yard drive; however, Dayne Koontz missed a 41-yard field goal.
Wheeling led 28-24 at halftime, and both teams scored three points during the second half.
Neither team played much defense in the opening three minutes, as three touchdowns were scored on a total of eight offensive plays.
Javon Davis gave Wheeling a 7-0 lead with 13:15 left in the first quarter to cap a four-play, 75-yard drive. The Bobcats answered with a two-play, 50-yard drive that took up just 14 seconds, as Sean Aaron found the end zone on a three-yard run with 12:52 left in the quarter.
Wheeling countered right back 42 seconds later. Sy Alli bookended a two-play, 65-yard series with a three-yard scamper with 12:03 left in the quarter for a 14-7 lead.
Frostburg State made it 14-all at the end of one thanks to a 17-yard burst from Evan Branch, and Walker completed a 74-yard pass to Jordan Marcucci to give the Bobcats their first lead at 21-14 with 12:17 left in the half.
Koontz upped the Frostburg State lead to 10 points with a 42-yard field goal with 3:51 left in the opening half.
However, Wheeling scored two quick touchdowns to steal a lead at the intermission.
Davis completed a 48-yard touchdown pass to Steven Mitchell with 1:23 left in the half to cap a six-play, 73-yard series, making it 24-21 Wheeling.
Wheeling then stopped Frostburg State defensively, and Keenan Johnson blocked a punt and returned it 17 yards down to the FSU three-yard line. One play later, Alli punched it in with just 35 seconds left in the half for a 28-24 Wheeling lead.
Matt Greenwood extended the Wheeling lead with a 29-yard field goal with 8:57 left, and Koontz answered with a 41-yard make that capped an 11-play, 71-yard drive with just three seconds left in the third quarter.
Yet, Frostburg State couldn’t finish off a pair of five-minute drives in the fourth quarter, and the Bobcats stumbled to fall to 4-3 on the season. Wheeling improved to 5-2.
Walker completed 22 of 35 passes for 332 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Aaron had 18 rushes for 75 yards and a touchdown. Max Davis had a 63-yard rush, and Branch had 57 yards and a TD on 11 totes.
Marcucci racked up 153 yards and a score on six grabs for Frostburg, which had a 21-18 advantage in first downs and a 522-397 margin in total offense. Frostburg had 34:33 of the possession while Wheeling had 25:27.
Davis completed 14 of 30 passes for 297 yards and two total touchdowns. Eli Young gained 48 yards on 14 rushes, and Alli had 10 carries for 33 yards and two scores.
Chris Canaday made four catches for 127 yards, and Lowell Patron caught four balls for 80 yards.
The Bobcats host Fairmont State Thursday night at Bobcat Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff, where the game will be broadcast on regional television by MASN and AT&T SportsNet.
