CHARLESTOWN, W.Va. — Led by quarterback Graham Walker and wideout Zae Giles, Frostburg State downed the West Virginia State Yellow Jackets, 34-21, on Saturday.
Walker delivered a solid bounce-back performance completing 9 of 13 passes for 193 yards, three touchdowns and one interception to guide the Bobcats to a 21-0 lead out of the gates.
Frostburg State started out in impressive fashion after two stalled drives by both sides with a 65-yard touchdown on a screen pass from Graham Walker to Giles.
Giles eclipsed the 100-yard mark, catching three balls for 104 yards, a 34.7 yards per catch average.
After several defensive stands, Walker then found standout wide receiver Malik Morris, threading the needle on a 23-yard touchdown pass into triple coverage on third and long.
Then the duo found the end zone the very next drive with a 47-yard busted coverage catch and run by Morris making it 21-0 nearing the half. Morris finished with 68 yards, with both of his grabs resulting in touchdowns.
The Yellow Jackets drove down the field with the two minute drill with several read-option looks that ended in a Donovan Riddick 11-yard touchdown run, putting the Jackets on the board making it 21-7 at the half.
The bobcats struck first in the second half with a 3-yard touchdown run from Malcolm Facey.
The Jackets then responded in the beginning of the fourth with a 60-yard touch catch by Keedrick Cunningham making it 28-14.
Facey then put the dagger into the Jackets with another short touchdown run of 2-yards to make it 34-14 with just 8:25 to go. West Virginia State added a garbage-time score, but it wasn’t enough to avoid falling to 0-2.
Frostburg State improved to 2-0.
Lavat hit the century mark of 100-yards rushing, while Facey fell just two yards shy with 98 yards but picked up two touchdowns as well.
Giles is the Bobcats’ first 100-yard receiver of the season. Morris earned player of the game honors for his two tone setting scores in the first half.
FSU will be back in action on Thursday in their home opener against Charleston in Frostburg at Bobcat Stadium at 7 p.m.
