FROSTBURG — Frostburg State took down Alderson Broaddus, 58-7, on Saturday afternoon in its final home game at Bobcat Stadium this season.
Prior to the game, FSU honored 16 seniors on their highest-scoring game of the season, which also is the most points the team has scored since putting up 61 against Southern Virginia in 2018.
Alderson Broaddus won the toss and elected to take the ball to open the game, as the Bobcat defense came out to send a message and forced a three-and-out.
The Frostburg offense started with the ball at its own 31-yard line, as the big play on the drive came when redshirt sophomore Graham Walker hit senior Donnell Milligan for 24 yards down to the AB 20-yard line. Unable to find the endzone, junior Dayne Koontz nailed a 31-yard field goal.
The Bobcat defense would get the ball back to the offense when junior Robert Horsey forced a fumble that sophomore Vincent Nwachi recovered. FSU capitalized on the short field, as senior Josh Maxwell punched in a three-yard run for a touchdown. The score and point after would make the score 10-0.
After the score, Koontz and the special teams unit executed a successful onside kick to get the ball back to the offense. The Battler defense was able to force a turnover on downs and get the ball back at the end of the quarter.
Alberson Broaddus wasn’t able to generate any offense, however, as redshirt freshman Yasir Holmes came up with a huge tackle for loss on third down and forced a punt.
Frostburg was forced to punt as well on its next possession, but a muffed punt from Alderson Broaddus allowed redshirt freshman Tranell Clanton to fall on the ball and set up a touch pass from Walker to redshirt freshman Jordan Marcucci to hit pay dirt and make the score 17-0.
The Battler offense again was forced into a three-and-out to give the Bobcats another chance to score. Walker found Milligan twice on the drive for nine and thirteen yards, setting the stage for sophomore Kisaye Barnes to change the pace on offense and score on a 20-yard keeper to make the game 24-0.
After another stalled AB drive, Frostburg handed the Battlers their lone score of the day, as a pick six by Dave Miller brought the score to 24-7.
A short kick-off was returned by sophomore Max Davis to the FSU 48 with less than two minutes remaining in the half. On the ensuing drive, Walker scampered for 10 yards, threw a 13-yard strike to Maxwell, then hit Davis for a 29-yard touchdown, making the score 30-7 going into halftime.
The third quarter began with a punt from both offenses on their opening drives. The next Frostburg drive found success through the air, with Walker going 4 of 5, including key third down conversions to Milligan and Marcucci.
Freshman Jermaine Earl made a fantastic, contested catch for a 24-yard TD grab and a 37-7 lead.
Frostburg came out firing to start the fourth quarter, as Walker flung a perfectly-placed ball into the arms of Davis on a 69-yard catch-and-run to make it 44-7. The Bobcat defense continued to stifle the Alderson Broaddus offense, forcing another punt midway through the quarter.
On the ensuing possession, a seven-yard completion from Isaiah Lester to senior Bryant Evans to put FSU up 57-7. Graduate Daquan Battle came up with the next big defensive play, as his interception allowed senior Justin Page to take a rush up the middle for a 33-yard score on the next play for the Bobcat offense.
Walker was extremely efficient on the day, going 18 of 25 for 271 yards and a season-high four touchdowns. Lester chipped in with 2 of 3 completions for 18 yards and the touchdown to Evans.
The Bobcat ground game racked up 247 total yards and three touchdowns, led by Maxwell’s 86 yards on 14 carries. Davis, Milligan and Marcucci combined to lead the receiving corps with 13 catches for 207 receiving yards between the three.
With the win, Frostburg moves to 6-3 on the season, while AB falls to 0-9. The Bobcats will hit the road to play West Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday 1 p.m.
