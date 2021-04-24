BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The Frostburg State men's and women's track and field teams dominated at the Bobcat/Tiger Last Chance Invitational at West Virginia Wesleyan, taking home seven first-place finishes and 31 top-fives.
Nicholas Richardson landed a first-place finish for the Bobcats during the 400 with a time of 48.99. Michael Belcher landed two first-place finishes, one in the discus and the other in the hammer with distances of 47.63m and 51.73m, respectively. The other first-place finish on the men's side came from Mark Vaughns in the pole vault with 3.75m.
Vaughns landed a third-place finish in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.29. Belcher finished third in the shot put with a distance of 13.31m. Sophomore Jared Johnson came in fifth in the shot put with a 12.54.
In the 200-meter, Clayton Washington finished in fourth place with a time of 22.56. Nathaniel Mesy landed runner up in the 400-meter with a time of 49.52. In the 800, Daniel Foster came in third with a finishing time of 2:00.27.
Justus LePrevost landed fourth in the 3000 steeplechase with a time of 10:24.13. Brennen Tomassini took home fifth during this event at 10:49.93.
Braxton Clark came in third in the 5000-meter with 15:48.71. A relay team consisting of Vaughns, Mesy, Washington and Richardson came in third during the 4x100 relay with a time of 42.46.
Rondell Carlton took home fourth in the javelin with a distance of 41.62m. In the long jump, Justin Dunklin landed third with a finishing distance of 6.27m.
In the pole vault, Adam Smith came out with a runner-up finish with a height of 3.30m. Brandon Hill landed fifth with a distance of 11.68m.
On the women's side, Alyssa Mullery took home a first-place finish in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.24. In the 10,000-meter, Isabel Pereira landed a first-place finish with a final time of 49:19.02. Omokemi Balogun landed the final first-place finish for the Bobcats in the triple jump with a distance of 10.59m.
In the 100 hurdles, Jenna Green finished in fifth with a time of 17.55. In the 400 hurdles, Alexandra Dean landed third with 70.56.
In the 200-meter, Molly Wagner finished in third with a time of 25.98. Baby Jimerson landed in fifth in the 400-meter with 65.74.
During the 3000 steeplechase, Hannah Muir secured a runner-up position with a time of 12:54.61. In the 4x100 relay, teammates Wagner, Dean, Mullery and Balogun landed third with a time of 51.59.
Alexa Bradbun landed two top-fives on the evening, finishing runner-up in the hammer with 37.74m and fifth place in the discus with 35.53m. Chloe Park also took home a fifth-place finish in the javelin with a distance of 2.30m.
Both the men and women return to action for the Mountain East Conference Championships next week.
