FROSTBURG — Frostburg State took down the Mansfield Mountaineers, 95-91, on Monday night at Bobcat Arena.
Canaan Bartley finished the game with game highs in points at 26 and assists with seven, while adding six rebounds. Jihar Williams (18), Sean Patterson (13), Michael Tate Jr. (10) and Agyei Edwards (10) all contributed double-digit scoring performances. Patterson also grabbed a game-high 12 boards to secure a double-double for the contest, while adding two blocks.
The Bobcats came out red-hot in the first five minutes of the game, as Patterson contributed six of the first eight points to allow Frostburg to jump out to an early 9-6 lead.
Williams then went on a tear, going 5 for 5 from 3-point range and bumping the Bobcat lead to 32-17. Bartley took over the rest of the half, as he added 10 points and FSU went into the half with a 51-43 lead.
Tate Jr. and Bartley scored the team’s first 12 points in the second half from a variety of floaters, dunks and free throws to stretch the score to 63-53. Before a Patterson layup, the Mountaineers went on a 7-0 run to get back in the game at 63-60.
Bartley put Mansfield away for good. as he led the charge down the stretch and helped maintain a comfortable 93-83 lead for Frostburg with 30 seconds left. Despite a late Mansfield offensive spurt, FSU had enough of a lead to come out winners at 95-91, their best offensive output since putting up 104 points against Glenville State on February 8.
Mansfield was led by Eli Alvin with 20 points on 8 of 11 shooting in just 19 minutes of floor time. Alvin struggled to stay on the court due to foul trouble. Justice Smith ended with 16 points, eight boards and five assists. Idris Ali tallied 15 points, and Jordan Montgomery chipped in 11.
With the win, the Bobcats moved to 2-5 on the year, while Mansfield fell to 0-5. Frostburg will be back in action today at West Virginia State at 7:30 p.m.
