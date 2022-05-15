BECKLEY, W.Va. — Frostburg State was eliminated from the Mountain East Conference tournament with an 8-7 loss to Glenville State on Saturday.
The Bobcats finish with a 33-17 record, their most wins since 2015 when they advanced to the NCAA Division III World Series.
It was a year of firsts for Frostburg State, which made its first appearance in the MEC tournament and won its first North Division title — which was shared with Fairmont State.
In the loss to Glenville State, which advanced to the MEC championship game with the win, the Bobcats fell behind 5-0 before a furious sixth-inning rally tied the game.
However, Calen Kampes’ two-run home run in the seventh ended up being the difference.
Danny Estrada and AJ Campbell homered for Frostburg State. Campbell’s was a grand slam that drew the game level at 6-all in the sixth frame, during which the Bobcats plated five runs.
Trevor Jones was 3 for 5 with a double, and Estrada was 2 for 4 and scored three runs. Jacob Stretch was tabbed with the loss to drop his record to 1-3.
Nick Moore was the winning pitcher for Glenville State, and Adam Riggleman picked up the save — his first of the year. Zach Morris also homered for Glenville State. Matthew Mangum drove in three runs.
